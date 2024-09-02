Brought to India by Spago Foods in 2019, the new store in Mumbai’s Worli neighborhood is Magnolia Bakery’s eighth outlet in India

Magnolia Bakery opened its first outlet in Mumbai in Bandra in 2023. Photo Courtesy: Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery has opened its second store in Mumbai in Worli, after opening the first one in Bandra in 2023. Since it first opened its doors on Bleecker Street in NYC’s West Village in 1996, the store, popular for its freshly baked goodies and signature banana pudding, has invited patrons with its warm, inviting décor, baked-from-scratch desserts and beautifully decorated cakes and cupcakes.

Brought to India by Spago Foods in 2019, the new store in Mumbai’s Worli neighborhood is Magnolia Bakery’s eighth outlet in India. Today, Magnolia Bakery has corporately-owned locations in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles in the United States, with franchise locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Amman, Doha, Manila, and Istanbul internationally.

Zonu Reddy, Partner at Spago Foods, Magnolia Bakery India Franchise, says, “We are thrilled to be opening our second Magnolia Bakery store in Mumbai. Since we first opened in Bangalore five years ago, the response from customers has been gratifying, giving us the confidence to actively and aggressively plan pan-India growth. We are looking forward to catering to a South Mumbai audience since our first store in the city is in Bandra, and to offering our signature range of Magnolia Bakery iconic favourites, as we enter the festive season.”

Located in Mumbai’s Worli neighbourhood at Raheja Altimus building, the 1,000 sq. ft space offers guests the chance to enjoy freshly-baked desserts at both indoor and al fresco seating, watch cupcake and cake icers beautifully decorating cakes and cupcakes or sip on freshly-brewed coffee.

Where: Altimus, Dr. G.M. Bhosale Marg, Worli

Contact number: +91 7718847351

Time: 10 am to midnight, from Monday-Sunday.