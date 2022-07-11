Mumbai rains: Here are some do-it-yourself recipes for monsoon cocktails

Rainy evenings call for exciting drinks to enjoy the pleasant weather. Here's your quick guide to easy cocktails for the season

The monsoon season is a great time to unwind at home with your favorite shows while the rain falls in the background. To get into the mood, how about mixing things up with an unusual yet delightful concoction? What better way to spend a rainy day other than with a simple DIY drink. Here are a few easy-to-make recipes to give a delightful twist to rainy evenings as you bring out the bartender in you to mix up some delectable cocktails this monsoon.

Spiced Apple Collins

A seasonal twist on the classic Collins, this edition takes inspiration from the festive flavour combination of apple and cinnamon.

Ingredients:

Sipsmith London Dry Gin- 50ml

Fresh Apple Juice- 25ml

Sugar syrup- 10ml

Cinnamon syrup- 15ml

Soda water, to top

Redberries and a cinnamon stick (to garnish)

Preparation:

Add the first four ingredients to a highball glass filled with ice and stir with a swan stirrer, then top with soda water. Garnish with a handful of redberries and cinnamon sticks.

Lady In Red

A Lady in red is always a charm! For all the cosmopolitan ladies out there this easy-to-make drink using the quintessential London Dry Gin- Sipsmith is sophisticated and delicious.

Ingredients:

Sipsmith London Dry Gin- 25ml

Sipsmith Sloe Gin- 25ml

Lemon juice- 12.5ml

Egg white (or vegan alternative) -1

Raspberry syrup- 1 bar spoon

Fresh raspberry (to garnish)

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and dry shake, add ice and shake again. Double strain into a chilled glass and garnish with a raspberry.

