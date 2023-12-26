New restaurant in Mumbai: Cosy Box is all set to tantalise the taste buds of Mumbaikars

Situated in Lodha World Tower, Lower Parel, Cosy Box offers a diverse menu encompassing a variety of cuisines, including Mediterranean, European, Oriental, and modern Indian

As the day transitions into night, Cosy Box Mumbai comes alive with its signature cocktails. Photo Courtesy: Cosy Box Mumbai

Get ready to step into a world of Cannes-inspired glam and mouthwatering flavour, right in the heart of Mumbai. After launching in Delhi, Cosy Box, the official food partner of the Cannes Film Festival, is set to roll down the red carpet for fellow Mumbaikars.



Situated in Lodha World Tower, Lower Parel, Cosy Box is the brainchild of restaurateur Aashish Begwani. This restaurant blends the glamour with the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.



Aashish Begwani, founder of Cosy Box, elaborates on the choice of Mumbai, "With the launch of Cosy Box at Lodha World Tower in Mumbai we seek to craft an ambience where each visit unfurls as a gastronomic journey, where every meal and cocktail share its distinctive narrative, allowing patrons to relish special moments, whether it's the sun-kissed hours of lunch or the vibrant nights of lively nightlife. We're thrilled to bring this culinary adventure to life."



The decor of the restaurant is a perfect blend of glam and glitz. The ambience is designed to create an atmosphere where every corner tells a story, and every detail reflects the cinematic theme. Glossy marble and rose archways create pockets of intrigue inside. Chrome accents and plush seating set the tone for an evening of revelry. The spacious, modern bar offers a grand menu while you wait for your table.



Within the realm of Cosy Box Mumbai, there are exclusive spaces that are a destination in themselves. The Cosy Pavilion, a tucked-away respite, offers an intimate setting for meetings and conversations, fashion and art pop-ups, and creative talks, offering a white-glove experience complemented by an endless pour of single malt whiskey, scotch, and curated wines. The Cosy Terrace can accommodate up to two hundred guests with seasonal decor, picturesque sunsets, high-tea delights, and lively evenings with music and cocktails.



The diverse menu encompasses a variety of cuisines, including Mediterranean, European, Oriental, and modern Indian. From bite-sized servings of seafood and seasonal vegetables grilled live on Japanese open-fire robata grills to the Turkish flammable trolley that turns dining into a spectacular event, Cosy Box seeks to offer a memorable experience to the patrons. Indulge your palate further with the Soup and salad selection, where the best of Italian and Asian flavours come together. The Asian section presents a robust compilation of favourites hailing from Korea, China, Indonesia, and Japan. Turkish and Indian offerings add a touch of warmth and rich flavours, featuring an array of kebabs, platters, kofte, and flambe delights.



As the day transitions into night, Cosy Box Mumbai comes alive with its signature cocktails. The mixologists have crafted an experience that's a party in every glass. From daytime sippers like the ‘Nobody Knows’ to the evening favourites like the ‘On Your Knees’ and ‘Showstopper’ the bar menu is a journey through flavours and creativity.

Communion/Aperitivo hours introduce cocktails like the ‘Valentino Fizz’ and ‘Moschino Berry,’ setting the perfect mood for a night filled with tantalising Tequila and Tonic creations and a cinematic experience with the Barrel-Aged selection.

