Pongal 2025: Make south Indian delicacies with these easy recipes

This year, the celebrations for Pongal begin on January 14 and ends on January 17. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Every year, Pongal is celebrated during mid-January along with the likes of other harvest festivals like Makar Sankranti and Lohri. While Lohri is celebrated in north India, and Makar Sankranti in the west of the country, Pongal is celebrated by south Indians.

This year, the festival begins on January 14 and ends on January 17, and will be celebrated like always with tradition but not without delicious food, that forms an integral part of the celebrations.

Pongal

While there are many different dishes that can be made during Pongal, the festival, it would be difficult to ignore the dish that shares its name with the festival, that is also made not only now but during the year too. Ashish Vijay Kadam from Novotel Mumbai International Airport explains, "Pongal is a savory, comforting South Indian dish traditionally prepared for festivals like Pongal, but it’s perfect for any occasion. It’s a delightful combination of rice and lentils, spiced with black pepper, cumin, and ginger, making it warm and aromatic. The addition of ghee enhances the flavor and brings out the natural richness of the ingredients, while the cashews offer a crunchy contrast. It’s a simple yet hearty dish that balances both nutrition and taste."

Ingredients:

Rice 1 cup

Moong dal (yellow split lentils) 1/4 cup

Ghee (clarified butter) 1 tbsp

Black mustard seeds 1 tsp

Cumin seeds 1/2 tsp

Green chilies, finely chopped 1-2 nos

Ginger, grated 1/2 inch

Curry leaves 1 sprig

Cashews 10-12 nos

Black pepper powder (optional) 1/4 tsp

Salt to taste

Water (4 cups for a softer texture or 3.5 cups for a firmer one)

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Fresh grated coconut (optional) 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Roast the Moong Dal: In a pan, dry roast the moong dal until it turns golden brown and releases a nutty aroma. Set aside.

2. Cook the Rice and Moong Dal: In a pressure cooker, add rice, roasted moong dal, water, and a pinch of salt. Cook for about 2-3 whistles or until soft and well-cooked.

3. Prepare Tempering: In a separate pan, heat ghee. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add green chilies, grated ginger, curry leaves, and a pinch of asafoetida. Stir-fry for a few seconds.

4. Add Cashews and Black Pepper: Add the cashews and fry until golden brown. If using black pepper, add it now for an extra kick.

5. Combine: Add the cooked rice and dal mixture to the pan with tempering. Mix everything thoroughly.

6. Finish with Coconut (optional): Stir in fresh coconut for a touch of flavor and texture (optional). Adjust salt to taste.

7. Serve: Serve hot with a side of coconut chutney or sambar for a complete meal.

Sakkarai Pongal

While the savoury pongal dish is a classic, the sweeter Sakkarai Pongal is also absolutely delicious. Chef Prakash Chettiyar, director of culinary at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar recommends making the dish to celebrate Pongal. Even if you aren't celebrating it, the dish is so easy to make, it can be relished any time of the year.

Ingredients

Raw rice or millet 1 kg

Water 2.5 litres

Yellow Moong Dal 250 gm

Channa Dal 250 gm

Jaggery 1 kg

Cardamom 5 gm

Cashewnut 50 gm

Raisin 50 gm

Ghee 250 ml

Method:

1. In a pot dry roast the lentils until you get an aroma and the lentils turns lightly golden.

2. Keep stirring for even roasting. Add the rice to the dal and pour 2 litres of water and bring it to a boil.Cook the mixture until nice and soft.

3. While the rice and lentils cook, add 500 ml water and 1 kg jaggery to a pan and heat it on slow flame. Strain the syrup and set aside.

4. Once the rice and lentils are well cooked mash th emixture slightly and add the jaggery syrup. Heat the mixture until light bubbles are seen. At this stage add the crushed cardamom to the mixture.

5. In a pan heat ghee and roast the raisin and cashewnut, pour it over the rice and lentil mixture, mix well.

Bisibele Bath

When talking about Pongal, it is also impossible to talk about Bisibele Bath, and that's why the chefs at ITC Grand Central in Parel suggest making the delcious savoury dish. While Pongal is celebrated for three days, you can make it any time of the year because there is no particular day to enjoy good food.

Ingredients:

Rice 1 cup

Toor dal (split pigeon peas) 1/2 cup

Mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, beans, etc.) 1/2 cup

Bisibele Bath powder 3-4 tbsp

Small onion, finely chopped 1 no

Tomato, small, chopped 2 nos

Tamarind pulp 2-3 tbsp

Ghee or oil 2-3 tbsp

Salt to taste

Water as needed



For Tempering:

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1-2 dried red chilies

Few curry leaves

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Method:

1. Rinse rice and toor dal separately, then soak them for 15-20 minutes.

2. Pressure cook rice and dal together with enough water until soft.

3. Heat ghee or oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, dried red chilies, curry leaves, and asafoetida.

4. Add chopped onions, chopped tomato and sauté until golden brown.

5. Add mixed vegetables and cook until they are tender.

6. Add strained tamarind pulp and Bisibele Bath powder, mix well.

7. Add cooked rice and dal mixture, salt. Mix everything together.

8. Adjust consistency by adding water if needed. Bring it to a boil, then simmer for a few minutes.

9. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

10. Serve hot with a side of raita or papad.