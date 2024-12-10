Arpita chose the name Mercii because, in French, it means "thank you"—a simple word that holds immense power and aims for it to reflect in every part of the restaurant

Marking her debut in the hospitality industry, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma proudly has launched Mercii in Santacruz in Mumbai.

The restaurant is in partnership with Ketul and Gaurav Parikh, and Anuj and Vicky Chugh. The restaurant aims to be a refined European dining destination as it blends timeless elegance with a heartfelt celebration of gratitude. As the founder and driving force behind this new venture, Arpita brings her discerning taste and passion to every aspect of Mercii—from its curated menu to its immersive ambiance.

Arpita chose the name Mercii because, in French, it means "thank you"—a simple word that holds immense power. “In today’s world, where empathy and basic courtesy often seem to be fading, expressing gratitude feels more important than ever,” Arpita shares. “The first step in starting any venture should be gratitude: gratitude for the journey, for the people who join us along the way, and for the society we serve. With Mercii, we offer a sincere gesture of gratitude to the universe and to every individual who becomes part of our journey,” says Arpita.

“We envisioned a space where luxury and gratitude converge, creating an environment where guests feel both cherished and celebrated. Every detail at Mercii—from the elegant interiors to well crafted dishes—reflects our commitment to offering a sophisticated experience that honors life’s special moments. We believe true luxury lies not just in opulence but in heartfelt appreciation, and we hope each visit leaves our guests with a sense of warmth and lasting memories.” or ‘’We wanted to create a place where luxury feels warm and inviting, not just extravagant. Every detail, from the elegant interiors to the carefully crafted dishes, reflects our love for good food and genuine hospitality. At its heart, Mercii is about celebrating life and making our guests feel appreciated, creating memories they’ll cherish long after their visit.’’

Arpita’s deep-rooted passion for food and hospitality is at the heart of Mercii’s story. “In our family, food has always been more than just a meal—it’s an expression of love, celebration, and togetherness,” she shares. “For generations, we have embraced the tradition of welcoming guests with a table rich in diverse, thoughtfully prepared signature curations. Hospitality is not just a practice but a defining part of our core identity and completely woven in our lives.”

Building on this heritage, Arpita wanted to take her love for food to the next level by creating an experience that reflects this deep connection. “Along with my family’s passion for food, my travels across Europe have shaped the spirit of Mercii,” she adds. “I’ve had the opportunity to explore different cultures, culinary traditions, and diverse palates, and I’ve brought the best of those experiences to the Mercii table. Each dish tells a story, offering guests a luxurious and heartfelt journey through the flavors of Europe.”



Behind the creation of Mercii is a remarkable team of partners who share Arpita’s vision of luxury, gratitude, and culinary excellence. Anuj Chugh, founder of Richboyz Hospitality and Richboyz Entertainment, brings over 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry, known for his exquisite design sensibilities. His expertise is reflected in the stunning interiors and impeccable service at Mercii. Gaurav Parikh, another key partner, is renowned for his marketing acumen and brand-building prowess. His strategic vision has played a crucial role in shaping the identity of Mercii as a top-tier dining destination in Mumbai.



Varun Chugh and Ketul Parikh are also instrumental in bringing Mercii to life. Varun, known for his role in reshaping the nightlife scene with ventures like Raeeth in Goa, has brought his expertise in curating world-class entertainment and unique experiences to Mercii, ensuring that it is not just a place to eat but a destination to indulge all the senses. Ketul Parikh, with over a decade of experience in operations, ensures that Mercii runs seamlessly, from sourcing premium ingredients to maintaining a high level of consistency and service.



Together, this dynamic team has crafted an experience that transcends dining—an immersive journey of indulgence, elegance, and, most importantly, gratitude.

At the helm of Mercii kitchen is group culinary director, Dennis Koll whose passion for culinary excellence has shaped an illustrious career. His expertise was honed under the mentorship of Michelin-starred chefs and showcased in world-renowned establishments like the iconic Burj Al Arab.



Bringing a wealth of global experience to Mercii, he ensures that every dish reflects an unwavering commitment to quality. From sourcing the finest ingredients to executing each recipe with precision, his leadership guarantees a dining experience where authenticity and excellence are never compromised. Each plate is a testament to his sophisticated palate and dedication to European culinary artistry, promising guests an unforgettable journey through refined flavors and innovative techniques.



The menu opens with vibrant offerings that celebrate fresh, organic produce. Vegetarian and vegan guests will delight in creations like Mushroom Ceviche, bursting with earthy flavors, and the fragrant Truffle Gomma Kale showcase the creative possibilities of plant-based cuisine. Inspired by Chef Dennis’s rich German heritage, the Farmer’s Selection offers a colorful assortment of marinated vegetables, while the signature White Asparagus Carpaccio captures the essence of spring with its delicate, refined profile.



For those seeking seafood, the raw bar presents exquisite offerings such as the Hamachi Carpaccio with truffled ponzu and the refreshing Tuna Ceviche with edamame and pumpkin seeds. Each plate is a testament to culinary artistry, blending European techniques with global influences.



Signature dishes like the Farmer’s Selection, featuring a medley of artisanal marinated vegetables, pay homage to fresh, seasonal bounty. The Coco Lobster reimagines a Goan Xec Xec, transforming it into a silky beurre blanc sauce paired with grilled coconut flesh and daily fresh prime lobster—a stunning blend of European technique and local flavors. For those seeking indulgence, the Potato Mille Feuille with Périgord truffle and chives offers layers of luxurious flavor, while fusion Taquitos, ranging from roasted cauliflower to braised lamb, invite diners to share and savor.



The mains continue this culinary journey, featuring dishes that celebrate classic European ingredients with refined simplicity. The Truffle Pasta, prepared tableside in a Parmigiano wheel, is adorned with aromatic Périgord truffle for an opulent experience. Sweet Potato and Blue Cheese Gnocchi offers a delicate balance of richness, while Rigatoni Arrabbiata delivers a satisfying kick with its robust, spicy tomato sauce. Chef Dennis’s signature Tortellini, stuffed with a cheese fonduta and completed with a fruity Moët Chandon emulsion, encapsulates Mercii’s blend of elegance and innovation.



No dining experience at Mercii is complete without indulging in its exquisite desserts. The Hazelnut Tiramisu, infused with praline and Arabica coffee, offers a sophisticated twist on a classic favorite. For a lighter yet equally satisfying end, the Pavlova topped with shadow morels and raspberries provides a delicate balance of sweetness and texture. Each dessert is a masterful creation, promising the perfect finale to a luxurious meal.



Chef Dennis Koll encapsulates Mercii’s philosophy saying, “We’re bringing something truly special to Mumbai. Our focus is on authentic Western cuisine with a global twist, using only the finest ingredients. I’ve seen a lot of European food here that’s been Indianized, and we wanted to take a different approach. Every dish stays true to its roots while blending in subtle influences from my travels. It’s all about letting the natural flavors shine and telling a story through each bite.”

Mercii’s cocktail program is a masterclass in blending tradition with innovation, offering an array of drinks that elevate the dining experience.



The Modern Classic collection reinterprets timeless favorites with a fresh, creative flair. The Heet Mango Margarita stands out with its vibrant fusion of José Cuervo tequila, mango, and chaula spice, served in a glass rimmed with chamoy and adorned with mango leather. For those who appreciate bold flavors, the Greon Fairy Sour combines Dewar’s whiskey, green apple, and sour mix, theatrically topped with flaming absinthe and a dusting of nutmeg. Meanwhile, the La Familia Sangria offers a sophisticated take on the classic, featuring Jacob’s Creek red wine infused with poached pears, apricots, and warm spices—perfect for a leisurely dinner accompaniment.



The Retro Classic selection pays homage to the timeless cocktails that have defined luxury drinking. Favorites like the Negroni, crafted with Tanqueray gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, and the enduring Old Fashioned, with Jim Beam bourbon and bitters, provide a sense of familiarity and refinement.



Mercii’s signature Cocktail Le Trésor series unlocks a treasure trove of innovative creations, thoughtfully designed to complement the menu. The Smoky Terrain delivers a bold, layered experience with Talisker whisky, passion fruit, and orange. For a playful twist, the TNT combines José Cuervo tequila, fresh pineapple juice, and star anise, elevated with a hint of truffle oil. The Purple Haze offers an aromatic journey, blending Tanqueray gin with lavender and blue pea tea, topped with tonic and a sprig of smoked rosemary.



Mercii's interior design is a breathtaking fusion of opulence and elegance. The restaurant’s artificial skylights create a dynamic atmosphere, shifting from a bright, sunlit space by day to a starry night sky as evening falls. This feature allows the ambiance to evolve, offering a unique experience for every guest, whether it’s a leisurely lunch or an intimate dinner.



The restaurant also includes an exclusive private chamber for intimate events, accommodating up to 30 guests. This elegant space ensures that Mercii remains a versatile venue, ideal for both casual gatherings and special celebrations.



Details

Cost: Rs 4,000 approx for two people without alcohol

Address: Mercii, 81 crest Linking Road, below The Collective Showroom, Santacruz (West)

Timings: 12 noon to 1:30 am