Spend a good morning at this Lower Parel cafe with its new breakfast menu

Updated on: 21 November,2023 11:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

From scrambled eggs burger, smoked chicken croissant-wich to healthy bowls, here is an exquisite spread of breakfast dishes for those who simply love to start their day with a king-sized breakfast meal

The ‘Lazy Breakfast Club’ offers a delectable menu filled with breakfast delights served all day long.

Love to have an exotic breakfast and set the perfect tone for the day? From scrambled eggs to avocado toast and a steaming hot cup of coffee is a perfect breakfast to start your day with. While breakfast is a must for every working individual, people today are also catching up with friends on weekends over a wholesome breakfast. If you are one of those, here is another option to your list of favourite breakfast places. 


Cafe Noir located in the heart of Mumbai at One Lodha World Centre has introduced the ‘Lazy Breakfast Club.’ At Cafe Noir, breakfast isn't just for mornings; it's an experience that extends throughout the day.


Cafe Noir, with its soothing ambience and French-inspired cuisine, provides the perfect setting for a memorable dining experience. Whether you're planning a romantic evening or a leisurely brunch outing with friends, Cafe Noir's indoor and alfresco seating options allow you to savour your culinary journey under the starlit Mumbai sky.


The ‘Lazy Breakfast Club’ offers a delectable menu filled with breakfast delights served all day long. Some of the menu highlights include healthy bowls such as Noir Buddha Bowl, a nutritious combination of oats and yoghurt with soulful fruits and nuts, Morning Glory Bowl featuring honey chilli oats, seasonal fruits, edamame, tofu, hydroponic lettuce, and nuts, Pinwheel Croissant Burgers comprising Truffle Mushroom Burger. 

Savour the rich flavours of truffle mushrooms with a creamy sauce and chives, Spicy Scrambled Egg Burger, a spiced soft scrambled egg with tomato, lettuce, and aioli. Various kinds of Eggs feature Egg Croissant-wich, a folded omelette, tomato, and lettuce on a homemade croissant. Smoked Chicken Croissant-wich, a tempting combination of smoked chicken, spicy aioli, salami, tomato, lettuce on a house made croissant. 

Harissa Egg Crepe, spicy scrambled eggs with lettuce and a cheese melt. Noir Benedict, a classic poached egg on toasted brioche with smoked chicken, topped with truffle hollandaise, and more. 

To pamper your taste buds, the sweet and savoury delights include Berry and Nutella Waffle, a crispy waffle with Nutella, served with maple syrup, honey, and chantilly cream. 

Classic pancakes, soft-centered pancakes served with maple syrup, honey, and berry compote. Avo Toast 2.0, made with hass avocado, guacamole, chilli feta, pistachio pesto, and grilled sourdough.

Whether you're in the mood for a hearty breakfast or a late brunch, Cafe Noir's menu has something to satisfy every craving.

 

