Travelling to the US? Here are 6 iconic dishes from Louisiana you should know about

From the bold spices of Cajun and Creole cooking to timeless classics, Louisiana’s culinary treasures are a true reflection of the region’s vibrant culture. Interestingly, 2025 marks the ‘Year of Food’ in Louisiana, and whether you're indulging in rich gumbo, savoury jambalaya, or a sweet beignet, each dish brings the authentic flavours of Louisiana right to your table.

Gumbo

When you think of Louisiana cuisine, you might conjure images of hearty bowls of gumbo laden with rice, savory meats and spices that embody Creole and Cajun cooking. This stew-like dish is one of the most common menu items in the state for good reason, and your gumbo experience will likely differ from restaurant to restaurant. The base of gumbo is typically formed with roux, a mix of flour and fat like oil or butter, ground sassafras called filé powder, and sometimes okra. The stock is then loaded with ingredients like the trinity of chopped onions, bell peppers and celery, tomatoes, seasonings and proteins. Once all of the flavors meld in the pot, it’s served with a scoop of rice and maybe a sprinkling of green onions. Pat’s of Henderson in Lake Charles serves up award-winning seafood gumbo with crawfish, crab and shrimp, while locals rave about The Gumbo Shop in New Orleans and its chicken-and-andouille offering.

Jambalaya

Jambalaya is a true comfort food, most often prepared in bulk for celebrations or communal meals. Typically, a combination of rice, chicken, andouille sausage, seafood and vegetables make up this warm, hearty dish, which is similar to a Spanish paella or West African jollof rice. This dish makes good use of the Holy Trinity, a Cajun method of caramelizing green bell peppers, onion and celery. Roux, a fat-and-flour-based thickening agent toasted until golden brown, lends jambalaya its signature creaminess and depth. Jambalaya Shoppe in Baton Rouge serves up bowls of scratch-made jambalaya flecked with homemade Cajun sausage, while Evangeline in New Orleans serves a version with garlicky homemade stock.

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish are a huge part of Louisiana’s culinary identity, and you can find these small red crustaceans prepared in a variety of ways. One can’t-miss dish is crawfish étouffée, whose name in French means “smothered.” This rich stew is a testament to the state’s Creole and Cajun traditions, as well as the bounty of Louisiana’s waterways. It consists of a creamy, buttery broth loaded with spicy seasoning, chopped veggies, and crawfish tails, all served over a bed of rice. Be sure to look for it on menus during crawfish season, which runs from February to mid-May. Find the best flavors at Bayou Country Crawfish Trail in Southeast Louisiana or spots like Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’ in Houma.

Charbroiled Oysters

Louisiana adores its oysters, prized for their tenderness and flavor. Because the state’s Gulf oysters are grown in warm water, their flavor stays constant, and the Gulf’s salinity — mild in comparison to other coasts — keeps the oysters soft. Restaurants across the state have many variations of oyster-based dishes, but one favorite preparation is charbroiled. You might be used to slurping down raw oysters, but it’s hard to resist the buttery, smokey and cheesy combination of charbroiled oysters. The half-shell treasures are topped with a sauce of butter, garlic and herbs, then dusted with Pecorino Romano cheese and cooked on a grill. The sizzling result has become a legendary staple of Louisiana cuisine. To try the original, head to Drago’s Seafood Restaurant in Metairie or one of its other locations in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Bossier City. You can also savor them along the Louisiana Oyster Trail in Jefferson Parish at stops like Acme Oyster House and Deanie’s Seafood.

Boudin Balls

The Cajun equivalent of a sausage or meatball appetizer, boudin balls deliver huge flavoUr. Make the delicacy by rolling a battered mix of pork, rice, onions, peppers and Cajun seasoning into breadcrumbs and frying. The treat’s signature crunch gives way to a flavor representative of Louisiana’s diverse culture and history. NuNu’s Fresh Market in Youngsville serves up fresh boudin balls at their lunch counter, while Johnson’s Bouchaniere serves boudin-inspired fare at their world-famous restaurant in downtown Lafayette. Don’t overlook Chops Specialty Meats in Broussard, where you can find crawfish- and shrimp-studded boudin, as well as other Louisiana staples.

Beignets

Beignets (pronounced ben-YAYs) are fluffy, deep-fried pastries tossed in generous amounts of powdered sugar and a symbol of New Orleans. Beignets are typically served alongside a cafe au lait, and they’re delicious dipped into a vanilla-y crème anglaise; stuffed with warm, melted chocolate; or drizzled in chocolate sauce. Cafe du Monde in New Orleans serves hot and fresh beignets alongside their famous chicory-spiced coffee, while Marilynn’s Place in Shreveport is known as north Louisiana’s preeminent beignet stop. Don’t forget about Coffee Call, a Baton Rouge staple since 1976.