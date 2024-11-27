Undhiyu, sarso ka saag are Sara Ali Khan’s favourite; here are some Indian winter dishes you can try

As the winter season approaches, try these delicacies from different parts of India

Actor Sara Ali Khan has revealed her winter favourite delicacies, which include the Gujarati dish undhiyu and Punjabi dish sarso ka saag.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sara shared a picture with these dishes kept on a table. One had ‘undhiyu’ written on it, while the other was tagged as ‘sarso ka saag’.

“My two favourite things!! Winter is here,” she wrote as the caption.

Undhiyu, a mixed-vegetable dish, is a regional specialty of Gujarat. The name of this dish comes from the Gujarati word ‘undhu’, which translates to 'upside-down', since the dish is traditionally cooked upside-down underground in earthen pots called matlu that are fired from above.

Sarson ka saag originated in the Punjab region. Called sarson da saag in Punjabi, the dish is made with mustard greens and served hot with the famous makke ki roti.

Both these dishes are considered winter staples in India. Here are other popular Indian dishes you can try to keep yourself warm in this season.

1. Gajar Ka Halwa

One of the most popular Indian desserts, Gajar ka Halwa is a go-to winter dessert in several parts of India. Topped with dry fruits and served hot, it is an irresistible delight!

2. Thukpa

Originally from Tibet, Thukpa, a noodle soup, is comfort food for winters. This piping hot bowl, consisting of broth, vegetables and sometimes meat, is perfect to keep you warm.

3. Bajra Khichdi

A staple in Rajasthan, Bajra Khichdi is an easy-to-prepare dish that features bajra, rice, moong dal and mild spices. It makes for a filling meal on a cozy winter day.

4. Gushtaba

A star of Kashmiri cuisine, Gushtaba consists of mutton balls cooked with royal spices. It takes time to prepare and is a loved delicacy in the region.

5. Makhan Malai

Popular in parts of Uttar Pradesh and other north Indian regions, Makhan Malai is a popular winter dessert prepared with milk cream.

