WATCH | This chef in Nagpur attempts unique record of making 10000 dosas in 24 hours

Updated on: 28 October,2024 11:12 AM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This food extravaganza on the occasion of Diwali is taking place at Vishnuji ki Rasoi, Nagpur, where the chef Vishnu Manohar set out to make dosas at 7 AM on Sunday

Updated on: 28 October,2024 11:12 AM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Renowned Indian chef Vishnu Manohar has set his sights on a world record – making dosas continuously for 24 hours on October 27 and 28. He is aiming to make 10000 dosas during this period.


This food extravaganza on the occasion of Diwali is taking place at Vishnuji ki Rasoi, Nagpur, where the chef set out to make dosas at 7 AM on Sunday.


"I will be making dosas for 24 hours. Before this I had made khichdi, baingan bharta, and misal in large quantities. I will be making nearly 750-800 dosas in one hour, so on average, I will be able to make about 10000 dosas in 24 hours,” Manohar told ANI.


Within three hours, he was able to make 2000 dosas on Sunday. While this initiative may create records, that is not the primary objective for the chef.

“I am not doing this for the record, but a record is being created. If we do everything with a motto in mind, then it’s not fun. I do it because I like it. My father always said donating food is the biggest charity. This is also on the occasion of Diwali, so it’s extra special,” he shared.

According to Manohar, this will be his 26th record. Last Diwali, the chef and his team had made 6000 kg chivda on the festive occasion.

Informing ANI about the ingredients, Manohar said, “About 300 kg batter, which includes chana dal, urad dal, rice, methi dana, etc., is being used to create the dosas. Additionally, 1000 kg chutney is also being prepared here. The specialty of these dosas is that they are being made both in ghee and oil.”

Manohar’s attempt to create a world record was witnessed by several people as they gathered at the venue to enjoy the delicacy.

nagpur diwali Food indian food lifestyle

