Wine and dine: How these Mumbaikars started making their own wine for Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, many Mumbaikars are busy making their own cakes and sweets but there are others who are also making their own wine. While some of them like to age their wines over the months, there are others who prefer making mulled wine for the festive season too

Sharon D’sylva took up winemaking during the lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic and hasn’t looked back since then. Now, her grape wine will be ready just in time for Christmas. Photo Courtesy: Sharon D’sylva

The Covid-19 pandemic made a lot of people take up new hobbies that they probably had at the back of their mind but never really pursued due to the lack of time. One of the many is Dadar-based Sharon D’sylva. The 34-year-old's parents used to make wine throughout the year, but she had never really taken the initiative herself till the pandemic to make it on her own. She explains, “I started making wine during the lockdown in 2020 because I had free time. I grew up watching my parents always make grape wine. It is something that is very common and done in most Catholic homes and served to guests during Christmas.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal