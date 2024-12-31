Breaking News
Yearender 2024 From popups to plant based cuisine these trends took over India this year

Yearender 2024: From popups to plant-based cuisine, these trends took over India this year

Updated on: 31 December,2024 03:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

This year saw a lot of new and unique trends take over restaurants and people's lives, not only in Mumbai but also different parts of Goa

Yearender 2024: From popups to plant-based cuisine, these trends took over India this year

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

With a growing interest in experimenting with different kinds of cuisines, Mumbai saw a lot of people indulge in pop-ups and even restaurants serving hyperlocal cuisine. 


It was not only for food but also coffee that saw a lot of unique trends. 


Being at the forefront of the food scene, here are some insights shared by the chefs and founders in India:


Luv Deshpande, Founder of Luv Restaurant in Andheri
This year, Mumbai’s culinary landscape has been truly dynamic. Diners embraced their inner food explorers, showing a growing fascination with regional dishes that celebrate authenticity and uniqueness—fuelled in part by the influence of social media. Comfort food classics like Biryani and Dal Chawal saw refined interpretations, blending innovation with timeless flavors. Plant-based cuisine emerged as a standout, with vegetarian and vegan options becoming increasingly sophisticated and appealing to a broad audience. Finally, dining has evolved into a complete experience, with interactive menus, chef’s tables, and themed evenings elevating the standard for memorable culinary journeys.

Rahul Agarwal, CEO and founder, Coffeeza
The consumption of locally sourced, Indian-origin artisanal coffee saw a significant rise in 2024. Regions like Coorg and Chikmagalur gained recognition for producing high-quality beans, leading to more specialty coffee shops and a growing appreciation for gourmet experiences. This shift was driven by a trend of people transitioning from tea to coffee, drawn by the rich flavors and artisanal appeal of Indian blends. Meanwhile, quick commerce redefined convenience in cities like Mumbai, meeting the demand for ultra-fast delivery. Platforms delivered fresh groceries and ready-to-drink beverages in minutes, catering perfectly to India’s fast-paced urban lifestyle.

Chef Narasinh Kamath, Executive Chef, Hilton Goa Resort Candolim
2024 witnessed a dynamic shift in India's culinary landscape. Pop-ups and restaurant takeovers reached their peak, bringing fresh and diverse experiences to diners. Plant-based foods gained traction, with chefs reimagining iconic curries and street foods using vegetarian and vegan ingredients that mimic traditional meat dishes. Sustainability also took center stage, as restaurants worked towards reducing carbon footprints, cutting food waste, and crafting seasonal, zero-waste menus by collaborating with local farmers. Mood-boosting foods like dark chocolate, turmeric, nuts, and kombucha emerged as a key trend, offering both flavor and stress relief. The wellness sector saw a rise in millet-based dishes and heirloom grains, alongside gluten-free and vegan options on ‘wellness menus.’ Even comfort food wasn’t left behind—air-fried samosas, pakoras, and millet khichdi brought indulgence with a healthier twist. Altogether, 2024 redefined how India ate, blending innovation, health, and sustainability.

Year Ender 2024 Food mumbai food india lifestyle

