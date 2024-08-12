YouTuber in Telangana booked for making video featuring 'peacock curry' recipe

The situation came to light when a tip-off was received regarding a video posted by the man, demonstrating how to cook peacock curry. Peacocks are protected wildlife under Indian law, and their exploitation, including cooking, is illegal

The case has been officially registered against the YouTuber as of Sunday

A case has been filed against a YouTuber in Rajanna Sircilla district for allegedly uploading a video titled "peacock curry recipe" on his channel. According to preliminary investigations conducted by forest officials, the YouTuber’s intent was to attract more views and boost his channel’s popularity by showcasing this controversial dish which contains the national bird, peacock.

The situation came to light when a tip-off was received regarding a video posted by the man, demonstrating how to cook peacock curry. Peacocks are protected wildlife under Indian law, and their exploitation, including cooking, is illegal. In response to this alarming information, a team of forest officials promptly visited Tangallapalli village, where the YouTuber resides. During their search, they discovered that the purported peacock curry was, in fact, chicken curry, which was found at the YouTuber’s residence.

To confirm the authenticity of the claims and ensure no peacock meat was involved, the curry sample was sent to a forensic laboratory for detailed analysis. This step is crucial in verifying whether the substance used was indeed peacock meat or a different ingredient entirely. As the investigation progresses, the forest officials are meticulously examining all evidence to ascertain the facts and establish the true nature of the offense.

In response to the controversy, animal rights activists have voiced their concerns, leading to heightened scrutiny of the matter. The pressure from these activists prompted the removal of the video from the internet, ensuring that it no longer contributes to the spread of potentially harmful content.

The case has been officially registered against the YouTuber as of Sunday, reflecting the seriousness of the offense. The ongoing investigation aims to address any potential violations of wildlife protection laws and hold the responsible parties accountable. The outcome of the forensic analysis and further investigative steps will determine the exact charges and legal consequences the YouTuber may face.

