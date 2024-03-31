Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans annual desilting of city nullahs
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress loyalist family member joins BJP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Zomato delists restaurant bans owner as Patiala girl dies after eating cake ordered online
<< Back to Elections 2024

Zomato delists restaurant, bans owner as Patiala girl dies after eating cake ordered online

Updated on: 31 March,2024 06:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

A case under Sections 273 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the police, following a complaint lodged by the girl's family members, alleging that the girl died after consuming the birthday cake. Other family members also fell ill after consuming the cake

Zomato delists restaurant, bans owner as Patiala girl dies after eating cake ordered online

A 10-year-old girl died post eating a birthday cake ordered online from the restaurant in Patiala

Listen to this article
Zomato delists restaurant, bans owner as Patiala girl dies after eating cake ordered online
x
00:00

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Sunday said it has delisted the restaurant from its platform as well as debarred its owner after a 10-year-old girl died post eating a birthday cake ordered online from the restaurant in Patiala.


After facing heavy criticism on social media, the company said they are “heartbroken and deeply shaken up by the recent tragic incident that happened in Patiala”.


“As soon as we learnt about the incident, which is now under police investigation, we immediately delisted the restaurant from the Zomato platform. We have also debarred the restaurant owner from operating any entity on Zomato,” a company spokesperson told IANS.


“We are extending our complete support to the law enforcement agencies in the matter,” the spokesperson added.

A case under Sections 273 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the police, following a complaint lodged by the girl's family members, alleging that the girl died after consuming the birthday cake. Other family members also fell ill after consuming the cake.

As per the bill copy of the cake, which was ordered by the deceased girl’s mother Kajal, there is no shop named ‘Cake Kanha’ at the registered address in Patiala.

The police suspect that the bakery is a cloud kitchen. Additionally, another receipt invoice from Zomato shows billing done from Amritsar, not Patiala.

Netizens slammed the online food delivery platform for poor regulation over Cloud kitchens listed as food-delivering apps.

Also Read: World Happiness Report 2024: India ranks 126th out of 143 nations

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian food Food patiala India news TV News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK