A little love on the side: A new survey reveals how Indians are open to dating two or more partners at one time

While some people may benefit greatly from exploring various romantic relationships, others may flourish in the security of monogamy. Photo Courtesy: iStock

The concepts of romance and relationships have changed in the environment that we live in today. The willingness of people to participate in numerous romantic relationships at once, even while committed to a primary spouse, is an intriguing trend that has gained popularity. The human heart longs for adventure, excitement, and engaging encounters in the world of love and romance. Accidental meetings, intense partnerships, and covert rendezvous have long been woven into the fabric of human connections. Even if traditional ideas of monogamy and committed relationships rule many countries, there is an undeniable fascination with venturing into love adventures outside the bounds of traditional relationships. Engaging in this intriguing exploration of love adventures necessitates reflection, presents ethical issues, and reveals the depths of human wants.

“It's not surprising that people are now accepting of the idea of supplemental partners, affectionately referred to as "side hustles," given shifting societal dynamics and developing attitudes towards partnerships. Others find comfort and joy in broadening their horizons, while some may object to this practice,” says Sybill Shiddel, country manager, Gleeden, India.

A look at some interesting figures

According to a recent survey by Gleeden, up to 49 per cent of men and 60 per cent of women participate in non-monogamous relationships in some capacity. These figures demonstrate the substantial change in societal beliefs about love and loyalty. Surprisingly, 41 per cent of residents of Kolkata, 45 per cent of Delhi, 34 per cent of Mumbai, and 45 per cent of Bangalore engage in having more than two partners at once.

People in monogamous relationship

The monogamous movement might have a solution for individuals who cherish monogamy's stability but yearn for a little variation. Setting boundaries helps monogamous couples occasionally have casual experiences outside of their primary relationship. With this strategy, spouses can explore their interests without endangering their relationship.

Polyamory

Under this, relationships aren't limited by social norms. This group concurrently seeks and cultivates close relationships with a variety of partners. Open communication, consent, and emotional honesty are highly valued in polyamory in order to foster moral and fulfilling partnerships. Guwahati, Hyderabad, and 52% of Jaipur residents prefer more than three partners at once, whereas in Mumbai 34 per cent, Kolkata 41 per cent, Delhi 45 per cent, and Bangalore 45 per cent residents prefer polyamory.

Excitement vs expectations

While having romantic adventures can definitely liven up one's love life, it's important to keep in mind that open relationships don't always lead to happiness. Every person and couple must manage their particular journey while making sure that everyone feels appreciated, valued, and fulfilled. Successful alternative relationship dynamics still require constant communication, defining boundaries, and frequent check-ins. Knowing these facts, 51 per cent of Millennials and 57 per cent of Tricenarians have had more than one partner at a time.

Jealousy conundrum

Even after ensuring complete transparency and gaining consent through open communication, jealousy can surface. It takes emotional maturity, introspection, and the capacity to acknowledge and productively process jealousy to explore alternate relationships.

On a parting note, Sybill says, “Understanding that people have different needs and interests is crucial. While some people may benefit greatly from exploring various romantic relationships, others may flourish in the security of monogamy. In the end, it is up to each individual to choose the kind of love that gives them fulfilment, joy, and, of course, the odd weird side gig.”



