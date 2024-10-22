Breaking News
Britney Spears reveals she has married herself posts video in wedding dress

Britney Spears reveals she has married herself; posts video in wedding dress

Updated on: 22 October,2024 10:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Britney Spears took to her Instagram to announce she has ‘married’ herself

Britney Spears reveals she has married herself; posts video in wedding dress

Screengrabs from the video Britney Spears shared on Instagram

Britney Spears reveals she has married herself; posts video in wedding dress
In a surprising turn of events, Britney Spears took to her Instagram to announce she has ‘married’ herself. This comes nearly an year after she parted ways with Sam Asghari.


Posting a video of herself in a white wedding dress and an embellished veil, she wrote, “The day I married myself… Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done!!!”


Before this announcement, she also posted a picture of an empty church with no caption.

 
 
 
 
 
The video in question was followed by another video where she can be seen lounging by a pool in a yellow bikini.

Interestingly, a scroll through her feed reveals another post dated October 12 where she can be seen wearing the same white gown.

“A month after I got married on this day, I married myself!!! Things that make you go HMMMMMM…," she captioned the picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
Spears opted for wavy hair paired with her signature black eyeliner look. She wore classic black pumps with the wedding dress.

The 42-year-old pop star married Asghari in June 2022 and they parted ways after 14 months of marriage. Their split was finalised in May 2024 according to media reports.

