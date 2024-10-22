Britney Spears reveals she has married herself; posts video in wedding dress

Britney Spears took to her Instagram to announce she has ‘married’ herself

Screengrabs from the video Britney Spears shared on Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, Britney Spears took to her Instagram to announce she has ‘married’ herself. This comes nearly an year after she parted ways with Sam Asghari.

Posting a video of herself in a white wedding dress and an embellished veil, she wrote, “The day I married myself… Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done!!!”

Other posts

Before this announcement, she also posted a picture of an empty church with no caption.

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

The video in question was followed by another video where she can be seen lounging by a pool in a yellow bikini.

Interestingly, a scroll through her feed reveals another post dated October 12 where she can be seen wearing the same white gown.

“A month after I got married on this day, I married myself!!! Things that make you go HMMMMMM…," she captioned the picture.

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Spears opted for wavy hair paired with her signature black eyeliner look. She wore classic black pumps with the wedding dress.

The 42-year-old pop star married Asghari in June 2022 and they parted ways after 14 months of marriage. Their split was finalised in May 2024 according to media reports.