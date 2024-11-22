The desire for romance is clear, but instead of grand gestures, people are expressing feelings through smaller gestures, with big impact

If you are daunted by the complexities of the dating world, trying to keep track of latest trends, worry not! While 2024 witnessed people reassessing their priorities and giving precedence to shared values, dating expectations are expected to undergo a transformation in 2025.

According to Bumble’s Dating Trends 2025 report, nearly 3 in 4 (72 per cent) singles globally are looking to find a long-term partner in the next year.

Romance is making a “not-so-grand” comeback in 2025! The desire for romance is clear, but instead of grand gestures, people are embracing romance in a new way - through micro-mance - a term to describe expressing your feelings through smaller gestures, with big impact. According to the report, the majority (92 per cent) of single Indians admit that how they show love and affection now includes behaviours like sending memes, a playlist, sharing inside jokes or morning coffee walks.

Other dating trends of 2025

DWM (Date With Me)

Nearly half (48 per cent) of Indian singles are celebrating more authentic dating and relationship content showing not only the highs but also the lows, serving as a ‘window’ to the broader dating experience. Seeing others openly discuss these experiences is inspiring healthier relationship goals, helping people spot potential red flags, and have big conversations earlier.

On The Same (Fan) Page

49 per cent of single Indians state that unique and quirky interests are now key to attraction. Not only does this help identify partners, start conversations, and build compatibility but half (49 per cent) of Gen Z singles agree that geeking out on something together is a form of intimacy.

Male-Casting

1 in 3 people globally agree that this year, more than ever, there have been more conversations on male stereotypes. Much like the experience of women, 1 in 4 men say these tropes make them uncomfortable because people make assumptions about their character and intentions. As we head into the next year, over half of Indian women (54 per cent) agree that the conversation on masculinity needs to evolve to allow men to define what positive masculinity looks like individually.

Future-Proofing

An overwhelming majority of single Indians (94 per cent) say their worries about the future are impacting who and how they date. For 6 in 10 women in India, increasing concerns about the future are leading them to place more value on stability - looking for a partner who is emotionally consistent, reliable and has clear goals when it comes to their life.

Guys That Get It

Nearly a third (32 per cent) of single Indian women say they are more open with their male friends than they used to be about their dating lives, indicating a shift towards men engaging with their friends in a healthy way and becoming a more significant part of their support network. Amongst Indian women, 1 in 5 (22 per cent) now ask their male friends to filter potential dates.