Every year, World Music Day is observed on June 21. While the role of music is eternal, the growing concert culture in India is making more Indians opt to go on their first dates to watch performances together, say Mumbaikars, relationship experts and recent studies and surveys

Gen-Z are open to the idea of going on first dates to music festivals. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Ashveta Budhrani was 19 when she first went on a date with her then-boyfriend to a music concert. She recalls, “I quickly realised we weren’t compatible because I couldn’t “geek out” about the music with him, which was a ‘beige’ flag for me. Music is something I’m deeply passionate about, so I can’t be with someone I can’t talk music with. Soon after, we broke up for other reasons, but since then, I’ve mostly dated people I connected with over music, and it’s become my litmus test.”

Budhrani is one of many Indians in the dating pool who are exploring music concerts as the ideal spot for first dates to test the waters or should we say decibel levels of the vibe between two individuals? A change that reflects so much. She further explains, “First dates have shifted from formal dinner settings to experience- or activity-based outings. I think that’s a positive change; even if your date is boring, at least you’re having fun in the moment or bonding over a shared experience. It’s a win-win. I’m all about connection over attachment, so if we connect through a meaningful experience, it’s easier to build a relationship on that foundation.”

Every year, World Music Day is observed on June 21 around the world to celebrate the beautiful experience of enjoying music. While there are many different ways to do that today online and offline, India is experience a surge in the music festivals over the last few years with not only local artists but also international artists making their way to the country. The last one year itself has seen the likes of Dua Lipa and Bryan Adams but it completely blew up with Coldplay in January, followed by Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5 and most recently Guns N’ Roses across different locations that are no more for small crowds but thousands like MMRDA Grounds, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and DY Patil Stadium among others.



Being at the forefront of this booming concert culture, India’s Gen-Z and Millennials are not only going with their family and friends but also using them as an opportunity to go on first dates just like Budhrani, who started it quite some time ago, but you can attribute that to her ultimate love for music. In another city at the time, the city-based artist says met a stranger on a dating app and it took off from there. She explains, “We started by sharing our music playlists to see if he’d pass the litmus test. As a former music concert photographer who’s toured with bands across India, music is my love language. If we can’t talk about music, I’m not sure where we’d go from there. We bonded over our mutual love for music, so it felt like a natural next step. Being new in the city, what better way to explore and connect than through a shared love for music?”

According to a survey released by dating app called happn, 74 per cent of young daters are “totally down for hitting up a concert for a first date”. It is only two per cent shy of other Indians singles vibing with the idea of discovering new music through dating. The same survey states, “nearly half of the singles (48 per cent) admit that spotting their top musician on a dating profile can make their heart skip a beat. For the younger crowd, especially Gen Z, music discovery is a whole vibe. A whopping (76 per cent) are tuning in to fresh beats thanks to their dating escapades.”

For Budhrani, who is also the CEO and founder of The Blue Soul, music festivals are make or break, or at least it was in case of the date she went on. She expresses, “I remember the lineup, I remember how much fun it was, and it’s one of my best memories from New York. But I don’t remember the guy’s name or what he looked like! It was one of those rare experiences—a mix of music and comedy at an iconic New York venue that truly captured the city’s spirit. We had an amazing time, and I’d still call it a success because I’ll always appreciate the shared experience, even if we weren’t compatible in other areas.”

According to Bumble’s 2025 dating trends, nearly half of single Indians state that unique and quirky interests are now key to attraction, and for 1 in 2 women globally showing up authentically while dating means leaning into their passions and interests. Ruchi Ruuh, who is the relationship expert with Bumble India says not only does this help identify partners, start conversations, and build compatibility but half of Gen-Z singles agree that ‘geeking out’ on something together is a form of intimacy - and being truer to yourself will attract people who appreciate you for who you really are. Ultimately, she says having a shared passion for the same artists or music genre can create openings for conversations, or even date ideas.

She further explains, “Music festivals are becoming the perfect backdrop for dating app users in India to turn a shared love of music into a memorable first date. Music festivals let people meet in a fun, relaxed setting where they can skip the small talk and vibe over common interests. Festivals bring a chill vibe that takes the pressure off a traditional first date. With music, food, and activities, it’s easy to dive into conversations and bond over shared interests.” Such has been the effect of the music and the Indian concert culture that it has also made apps like Bumble, which was started in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, let people link their Spotify accounts with their profile and let users check if they have any shared top artists with their potential match. The app even hosted a competition for concert tickets for Dua Lipa’s concert in recent times.

Even as Budhrani, who is a millennial, says she is more of a dinner date with live music kind of person, the very idea of a unique experience where the person manages to score a Coldplay-like concert ticket would make her step out of her comfort zone and make memories out of it. Dating itself has changed so much ever since the advent of dating apps. While it has changed the way people approach finding their partners, the Mumbaikar says it has done much more for women.



In the past, she says reminds, “Going on dates was a big deal, especially with all the stigmatisation and pressure on women. Settling down and finding the right man were seen as primary goals, so first dates felt more like interviews. Dating was almost rebellious—where a woman was taking control of her future rather than opting for a traditional arranged marriage.”

It is also why she believes that two people can survive a music festival together, then they can survive anything. “Attending a music festival takes real planning from getting the tickets to finding the right balance between acoustics, view, seating, and proximity to the bathrooms. I’ll definitely be evaluating compatibility based on their outfit choice, openness to new music, and their knowledge of the lineup. Do they know the band members’ names or just the lead singer? Are they sexist, rolling their eyes at Taylor Swift fans? Do they even know who Chappell Roan is? Are they indie snobs who think artists like Diljit aren’t “cool enough” after they got popular/ mainstream? My advice? Don’t settle for someone you haven’t been to a music festival with,” she concludes.