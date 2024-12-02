Breaking News
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > As this F1 season nears its end Indian fans are keen to catch the action live in Abu Dhabi

As this F1 season nears its end, Indian fans are keen to catch the action live in Abu Dhabi

Updated on: 02 December,2024 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The concluding race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is set to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 6 to 8

Drivers compete during the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix on December 1, 2024 (Pic: AFP)

The 2024 Formula 1 season is nearing its end with the finale in Abu Dhabi from December 6 to 8. The penultimate race of this season – the Qatar Grand Prix – took place from November 29 to December 1, and saw Max Verstappen clinch the title.


The sport has developed a strong fanbase in India, and fans from the country are eager to catch the action live as they prepare to travel for the final showdown. While some people enjoy the thrill of these races, others are just eager to witness their favourite sports stars live.


Indian fans travelling to catch F1 races live


Search data from Skyscanner revealed a growing anticipation and interest in travelling to F1 destinations among Indian fans. The search volume was found to be the highest from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore in India for trips to Doha, Qatar (for Qatar Grand Prix) in November compared to October and December – with it being twice as high compared to November 2023. This reflects the growing enthusiasm among Indian fans to experience the race.

According to the Skyscanner Travel Trends 2025 report, airfares to Doha have dropped by 15 per cent in 2024 compared to last year, making it a steal for value-seeking Indians.  

For Abu Dhabi, where F1 enthusiasts can experience the concluding race this year, the search data shows a 57 per cent jump in volume in the first week of December compared to the following week, suggesting Indians’ eagerness to witness the iconic Yas Marina showdown.

Sports tourism – A growing trend

Beyond F1 too, travelling for sports events is gaining momentum and is expected to be a prominent travel trend in 2025. The above-mentioned report reveals that over half (53 per cent) of Indian travellers are eager to attend a live sporting event in 2025, either domestically or internationally.

About 2024 Formula 1 season

Being called one of the most competitive F1 seasons, the 2024 championship has witnessed several thrilling races so far. Max Verstappen stands at the top of the rankings, followed by Lando Norris and Charles Lecrerc. The concluding race is set to take place this week in Abu Dhabi.

