This generation believes that travel is a way of life with 83% of Indian Gen Z feeling their best while travelling. They prioritise cultural, immersive and unique experiences

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Listen to this article Gen Z travel trends: Technology to comfort, here’s what's shaping this generation’s travel choices x 00:00

Gen Z travel trends: The travel landscape has significantly changed in today’s world. There are multiple factors shaping the choices of Indian travellers, especially the Gen Z. According to a survey by Booking.com, this generation, born between 1995 and 2010, believes that travel is a way of life with 83% of Indian Gen Z feeling their best while travelling. They prioritise cultural, immersive and unique experiences and pursue flexible travel options.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey sampled 32,300 respondents across 32 markets, with 1800 participants from India. Here are the key trends driving the choices of Gen Z, according to the report.

Embracing solo travel

Solo travelling has gained much prominence in current times, especially amongst younger generations. Indian Gen Z are open to solo travel with nearly two-thirds (65%) having travelled on their own in the last six months and 85% planning to travel solo in the next year

Despite this surge in popularity of solo travel, they also like group travel with family and friends, and consider them as trusted advisors as well as inspiration for their travels. 69% of Gen Z are likely to travel with family members and 61% are likely to travel with their parents. 77% of Gen Z were inspired by friends/family on social media for travel in 2023 and 50% of Indian Gen Z take advice from friends/family to gather ideas and inspiration for travel.

Also Read: Get, set, travel: A comprehensive guide to solo travelling for women

Technology shaping travel

Being the most tech-savvy generation, it is only natural that the Gen Z embraces technology even in their travel choices, whether it’s trusting AI to plan their itinerary pre-travel, looking for tech amenities and services in an accommodation during their stay or using technology as a means to keep vacation memories alive after their trip. 68% of Indian Gen Z are very comfortable deepening their relationship with technology to create unforgettable travel experiences, 68% would trust AI to recommend places that are less ‘touristy’ and more ‘off the beaten track’ destinations and 73% would use AI trip planner to plan an itinerary for a trip.

Budget-savvy travellers

While travel is life for Gen Z, these new-age travellers prioritise value for money by travelling outside the peak season and consider unique once in a lifetime experiences during their trip. A good value for money is an important destination factor for 51% of these Gen Z travellers. When it comes to vacations and finances, 71% of Indian Gen Z travellers opt to travel during off-peak season to save money and 73% look for travel discounts through loyalty programs to save as much as possible.

Preference for comfort, familiarity and convenience

It could be argued that Indian Gen Z are creatures of habit with nearly 70% admitting to going back to an accommodation that they enjoyed and 66% looking to stay at hotels that provide reliability.

Also Read: The intriguing world of collecting souvenirs – what’s their allure?