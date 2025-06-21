Along with the Taj Mahal, entry to several other historical monuments, such as Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Sikandra, and Etmad-ud-Daula, is free on International Yoga Day 2025

Taj Mahal (File Pic/AFP)

On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, which is being celebrated on Saturday, entry to the iconic Agra's Taj Mahal is completely free.

The Archaeological Survey of India, which is responsible for maintaining ancient monuments and archaeological sites, has waived the entry fee for the Taj Mahal.

The ASI typically waives the entry fee to the Taj Mahal on special occasions such as World Heritage Day, celebrated on April 18th, and during Urs, Shah Jahan's death anniversary. But on the eve of International Day of Yoga, they have made entry to the Taj Mahal free, bringing cultural and wellness together.

Along with the Taj Mahal, entry to several other historical monuments, such as Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Sikandra, and Etmad-ud-Daula, is free.

On the International Day of Yoga, people are participating in yoga events all over India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Yoga in in Visakhapatnam and urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility. Speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, the Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined the International Day of Yoga and performed Yoga in Gorakhpur on Saturday.

While addressing the public, Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, Yoga Day is being celebrated in Gorakhpur. The local minister, MPs, other public representatives, and all the brothers and sisters here are participating. I welcome everyone. This program is happening not just here, but across the country and the world. In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading the message of yoga. On the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, I send my warm wishes to everyone."

Yogi said that yoga builds spiritual strength and is India's gift to the world. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting global recognition for yoga. He also wished everyone good health and happiness on the occasion.

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states.

