Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib ropeway projects approved: What it means for devotees and tourists

Kedarnath Temple (File Pic)

To enhance tourist infrastructure in Uttarakhand and facilitate a convenient journey for pilgrims, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently approved ropeway projects for two spiritual sites: Sonprayag to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji.

The projects, at a total cost of Rs 6,811 crore, will help significantly reduce the travel time to the pilgrimage sites and boost tourism. The construction of these two ambitious projects is likely to be completed in 4-6 years.

Kedarnath ropeway project

Kedarnath is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas in India, situated in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The temple is open for pilgrims for about 6 to 7 months in a year from Akshaya Tritiya (April-May) to Diwali (October-November). In 2025, the gates to the temple will open for devotees on May 2.

The journey to Kedarnath temple is a challenging 16-km uphill trek from Gaurikund and is currently covered on foot or by ponies, palanquins and helicopter. The proposed ropeway is planned to provide convenience to pilgrims visiting the temple and ensure all-weather connectivity between Sonprayag and Kedarnath, reported PTI.

"The ropeway project will be a boon to the pilgrims visiting Kedarnath as it would provide an environment-friendly, comfortable and fast connectivity and reduce travel time in one direction from about 8 to 9 hours to about 36 minutes," an official release said.

In 2024, Kedarnath Dham had welcomed 16,52,076 pilgrims between May 10 and November 3, according to Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

Hemkund Sahib ropeway project

Hemkund Sahib Ji is a highly revered pilgrimage site situated in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The Gurudwara established at the holy site is open for about 5 months in a year between May and September.

The trek to Hemkund Sahib Ji also serves as the gateway to the famous Valley of Flowers, a national park recognised as UNESCO World Heritage site, located in the pristine Garhwal Himalayas.

Currently, the journey to Hemkund Sahib Ji is a challenging 21-km uphill trek from Govindghat and is covered on foot or by ponies or palanquins. The proposed ropeway is planned to provide convenience to pilgrims visiting the Hemkund Sahib Ji and the tourists visiting the Valley of Flowers, and will ensure all-weather last-mile connectivity between Govindghat and Hemkund Sahib Ji, reported PTI.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that 1.77 lakh people went to Hemkund Sahib Ji last year. The ropeway is expected to increase the number of people visiting there by 10 times.

This infrastructure push comes in light of continued focus on spiritual tourism in the country, including but not limited to the development of temple corridors and enhanced connectivity to spiritual sites.

(With inputs from PTI)