MIDDAY Special | Unveiling the Wild: Everything you need to know before your first safari

From hotspots to safari etiquette, and a packing list, here is an expert guide to your first safari adventure

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

When we say safari, we often picture a first-person viewpoint from an open vehicle on a muddy trail, and the sight of the wild cats and other majestic wildlife in their natural habitat. With the presence of rich biodiversity with various national parks and reserves like Kaziranga and Ranthambore, the appeal of safaris is not lost on Indians. There has also been a growing interest among Indians to experience different adventures that plunge you into the heart of the wild around the globe. But before you embark on this thrilling journey, a little preparation goes a long way. This comprehensive guide by industry experts equips you with all the essential tips for your first safari, ensuring you maximize your experience while respecting the wildlife and the environment. From packing must-haves to understanding safari etiquette, get ready to transform your next vacation into an extraordinary encounter with the wonders of nature!