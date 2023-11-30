Travel trends 2023: 28 pct increase in searches for Thailand post visa lift

Following the relaxation of visa requirements for Indians traveling to Thailand, Agoda's search data indicates a significant surge in interest. In the ten days following the announcement, there was a notable 28 pct increase in searches compared to the preceding ten days

As travel season approaches, enthusiasts are eagerly gearing up, packing bags for adventures awaiting exploration. Airports buzz with excitement, and online searches surge as travellers plan their next getaways. The anticipation is palpable as the travel community eagerly embraces the upcoming journey-filled season.

Inbound tourism insights for December, as shared by Agoda, shed light on the top markets planning trips to India and the destinations they are eyeing. According to Agoda's search data, the top five markets planning travel to India in December include the USA, Singapore, Japan, the UK and Australia. In terms of destinations within India, inbound travellers are primarily interested in New Delhi and NCR, Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, and Jaipur.

During the Christmas season, Agoda's data reveals the preferred international and domestic destinations for Indian travellers. For international Christmas getaways, the top five destinations include Bangkok, London, Singapore, Toronto and Dubai. On the domestic front, Indians are searching for festive retreats in Goa, Pondicherry, Ooty, Munnar and New Delhi and NCR. These insights, based on searches conducted between October 1st and November 21st, provide a glimpse into the holiday travel preferences of Indian tourists.

The third key observation highlights the impact of recent visa policy changes on travel enthusiasm. Following the relaxation of visa requirements for Indians travelling to Thailand, Agoda's search data indicates a significant surge in interest. In the ten days following the announcement, there was a notable 28 percent increase in searches compared to the preceding ten days. This data suggests that the eased visa policy has sparked heightened enthusiasm and interest among Indian travellers for Thailand, making it a more accessible and desirable destination.

Thailand tourism is a captivating blend of cultural richness, pristine landscapes, spa therapies and vibrant city life. Visitors are drawn to its ornate temples, bustling markets, and world-class beaches, creating a diverse and enchanting travel experience. From the lively streets of Bangkok to the tranquil islands, Thailand's allure lies in its unique combination of tradition and modernity.

As the travel landscape continues to evolve, these insights offer valuable information for stakeholders in the tourism industry, helping them understand and cater to the evolving preferences of Indian travelers. The data not only showcases the popular destinations but also underscores the impact of policy changes on travel decisions, providing a comprehensive overview of the factors influencing the Indian travel market during the holiday season.