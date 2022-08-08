Afternoon Tea Week: Want to sip on some tea? Here are some unique experiences for you

The British celebrate Afternoon Tea Week from today to August 14. If you’re keen to join this grand tradition, we’ve found the top picks and ideas from across the city for your high tea rendezvous
The three -tier tray at Monèr. Pic Courtesy/@Monèr Bistro
Dip with a view
The high tea spread at Taj Mahal Palace. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Taj Mahal Palace’s Sea Lounge will offer you a great view while you dine on a selection of eight savoury and sweet dishes. In addition to the view, this is one experience that never grows old because the high tea menu changes every day.
If you enjoyed tea parties when you were younger, this might be everything you imagined and more.
Time 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm
At Apollo Bunder, Colaba.
Log on to @tajmahalmumbai
Call 66653366
Cost Rs 2,500
Go all the way
The Afternoon Tea Experience at Monèr Bistro guarantees a variety of savoury and sweet treats like capers on toast, Pico de Gallo and Arabic sandwiches. Their assortment of teas has us intrigued, especially the awaken your zen tea, first flush tea with lavender flowers and lemongrass and firdaus tea. Book your appointment two days in advance.
Time 1 pm onwards
At Hill Road, Bandra West.
Log on to @moner_mumbai
Call 7770014123
Cost Rs 1,900 (two-tier tray); Rs 2,250 (three-tier tray)
Doorstep artisanal
High tea tray from Provenance. Pic Courtesy/provenancegifts.com
Emulate the seventh Duchess of Bedford, Anna — who is said to have invented the afternoon tea — and have tea served to you and your friends at home. Graiz offers customisable high tea boxes, and Provenance’s high tea tray comes with Royce’s potato chip chocolate, fig ginger whisky spread, and vanilla honey. As grazing tables turn into a hybrid avatar — a ready-to-serve gift box, these are our top picks for travel-friendly and premium packaged artisanal goods.
Log on to @graizindia and provenancegifts.com
Call 9920601234 (Graiz)
Cost Rs 7,439 (Provenance)
DIY tea party
Pic courtesy/ suchalisartisanbakehouse.com
If you’re hosting high tea, skip the cucumber sandwiches, as traditional as they are, and instead order decadent baked goods from Mag St Bread Co in Colaba, Khar and Byculla, Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse and The Bread Bar in Chembur. Curate your afternoon tea with crackers, croissants, Pullman loaves and
viennoiseries.
Log on to @magstbreadco.in; suchalisartisanbakehouse.com; thebreadbar.in
A fine china affair
Pic Courtesy/ tdtworld.com
If you want to play the perfect host, you’re going to need more than just great food. We’re talking high tea cutlery. Known primarily for their teas, platforms like Sancha Tea Boutique at Bandra West and Kala Ghoda, Tasse de Thé and Tea Trunk offer a range of cutlery comprising all styles — minimal, cute and elegant.
Log on to @sanchateaboutique;@thetdtworld and @teatrunk
A desi mix
Aralia tea set. Pic Courtesy/ sanchatea.com
Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House’s menu extends way beyond their high tea platters to offer a range of snacks that truly represent the city. These desi-inspired afternoon tea dishes include bhurji pita, the masala bun with lamb, Bombay sandwiches, Parsi bun maska and the Kejriwal muffin.
Time 9 am to 9 pm
At St John Baptist Road, Bandra West.
Log on to @tajmahalmumbai call 8001022221
Cost Rs 1,095 onwards (high tea platter)