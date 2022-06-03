Dine at another level

A multi-cuisine cafe court in BKC’s plush mall has something for every palate, and no, it won’t pinch your pocket

Louisiana cajun chicken burger

With soaring mercury levels offering no respite, we decided to visit Jio World Drive’s Nine Dine — the recently opened dining area on the second level — and turn it into a work date. The nine restaurants that make up the cafe court include Neel, Indigo, Kofuku, Arbab, The Sassy Café, Tacos & Buns by Tori, Papa Cream and Spice-o-pedia. With regular-sized tables, circular sofa booths and high work tables — with plug points, yes — the space is approachable and can be an ideal spot to unwind, wrap up a work lunch or have a meal just by yourself.

When we head there on a weekday afternoon we pick a sofa table along the lobby that gives us a bird’s eye view of all retail stores, as well as the eateries. We begin with a Louisiana backwood cajun chicken burger (Rs 345) from Legit. Packed with gherkins, bell peppers and a luscious chicken patty slathered in mayo, the bun deserves a bow for holding this riot of flavours together. From Taco and Buns by Tori, the child in us leads us to order a salted caramel and pecan pie milkshake (Rs 270), but it is an overdose of a sugar rush.



Double chocolate chip brownie

We head South at Spice-o-pedia and plumb for a rasam vada (Rs 175), which is served with a peppery broth and four fat fried fritters. The next sojourn is the Far East; we order the Ttebokki veg (Rs 545) from Kofuku. These are Korean stir-fried rice cakes in a fiery red gojuchang sauce. Sweet and spicy, try this if you can overlook the slightly chewy texture of the cakes. We don’t enjoy the chunky pieces of onions that hinder the otherwise smooth ride. With generous portion sizes and smart pricing, it is a filling meal.



Rasam vada

All orders are placed using the scanner app through the QR code on the tables, and the food comes to us without any hassle. However, on the technical front, the app is slow, and out of the three different orders we place, we are unable to download a receipt for one. At one point, the app hangs, unable to take us back to check our placed orders. It can get a tad cumbersome. The service makes up for it, and the staff is attentive and kind. A server tries to help us retrieve our bill, but politely informs us that it is not possible. Keen to tackle a deadline during this work date, we take a break and settle into one of the high-chair tables that has an umbrella sculpture. A centrepiece has a larger artsy tree structure with colourful origami fabrics for leaves. Spread across 16,000 sq feet, the space is well-lit; the natural light and the high ceiling give it a spacious vibe.

An hour into our screens, it is chai time, and we turn to the comfort of The Sassy Café’s double chocolate chip brownie (R175), and wash it down with an Assam tea (R175) and a cappuccino (R175). Overall, Nine Dine is approachable, inviting and is a good bet for a quick yet indulgent meal with some of the best F&B options under one roof.

Nine Dine

Time: 11 am to 10.45 pm

At: Level 2, Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Call; 35051111

****Exceptional, ***Excellent, **very Good, *Good, Average.

Nine Dine didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals