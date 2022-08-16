Eat, pray, love: Try these traditional Navroz dishes by city home chefs

A wedding feast and the traditional-cum-inventive trials of 3 woman home chefs make a yummy Navroz

From Persia, with love

Try dentist-pattisier Dr Riana Irani’s lagan nu custard cheesecake, something she came up with last year during the Parsi New Year. “It took me a few tries before I could give it the perfect airy texture of a cheesecake and also the rich intensity of the lagan nu custard. It was quite a hit last year and on public demand, it’s back on the menu this year,” says Dr Irani. Remembering her baker-horticulturist grandfather Behram, a first-generation migrant from Yazd, who made a life in erstwhile Bombay, she tossed together gems from the land of his birth to make white chocolate barks with tart zereshk or Iranian barberries, pista and rose petals. And the choco walnut fig brownies — those are heaven!

Noosh-e-jaan

Till On pre-order until August 20

Log on to @nooshejaan_bombay to place an order

Cost Rs 500 onwards (exclusive of delivery charges)

With a twist!

Chef Roxanne Bamboat’s Parsi New Year menu has salli chicken, mutton berry pulao, lagan nu custard, saria and raspberry. “My berry pulao comes with chunks of mutton, small mutton cocktail kebabs, eggs and potatoes, unlike the usual pulaos which don’t always include the kebabs and certainly don’t have eggs or potatoes. Last year, I did the normal Parsi pulao and dal that don’t have kebabs but include eggs and potatoes; I just married the two this year,” says Bamboat, whose food we truly love.

The Tiny Taster

Call 9820862062

Cost Rs 220 onwards (exclusive of delivery charges)

Not-so-secret

Jimmy Boy’s famous lagan nu bhonu is available this new year, on pre-order. To schedule a pick-up or delivery, you will have to go for the time slots between 10 am and 4 pm or between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm; only then you will spot their New Year menu — slightly cryptic we say, but surely worth the effort. So there’s prawn puff, saas ni macchi or patra ni macchi, atheli chicken or boti, chicken or mutton pulao, dhansak dal and lagan nu custard. Accompaniments include rotlia, saria, achar and raspberry. The vegetarian options include lagan sara nu stew, cashew vegetable, veg pulav, dhansak dal and lagan nu custard.

Jimmy Boy Restaurant

On August 16

At Near Horniman Circle, Fort.

Log on to thrivenow.in/jimmy-boy-restaurant

Cost Rs 1,400 onwards

Original treat

One of the things that we like about Tanaz Godiwala’s Parsi New Year menu that comes on WhatsApp a month before the festival is the (very) long list of instructions. The best one, ‘bhonu to be picked up in your own containers’ — isn’t that sassy and sustainable? That’s why she is the OG queen of Parsi fare in the city. There are six combinations with dishes like salli chicken, saas ni macchi, mutton pulav and dal, chicken farcha, dhan dal fish patio, tarkari edu, patra ni macchi, achar and rotli and of course, lagan nu custard. There’s an a la carte menu, too.

A Parsi Affair

On August 16 and 21

Call 9820133399

Cost Rs 100 onwards