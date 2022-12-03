Indulge in Khasi cuisine from Meghalaya this weekend

×
Updated on: 03 December,2022 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anuja Jain | theguide@mid-day.com

Tuck into authentic fare from the Northeastern state of Meghalaya

Daphimanroi Warjri and Dakiwanri Warjri prepare a meal


When compared to the rest of the country, food from India’s Northeast is comparatively less explored in India’s urban centres. Khasi cuisine is prepared by members of the Khasi tribe and this weekend, foodies in the city will get a chance to savour some of its specialties.


Doh syiar kylla (Khasi home-style chicken curry)Doh syiar kylla (Khasi home-style chicken curry)



“Our cuisine has a lot of influences from South East Asia. We do not use many spices; it mainly consists of stews rather than dishes that are baked or fried,” informs Dakiwanri Warjri, one of the two chefs who will helm the pop-up. The idea is to offer diners a new gastronomic experience. The ingredients for the pop-up have been sourced by the chef from her hometown. “We have planned the menu keeping in mind seasonal ingredients that are now available; for example, mandarin oranges are only available in the winter at Sohra town near Shillong, and the roselle flower that is used in drinks,” she discloses.


Doh syiar thad salad (smoked chicken salad). Pics courtesy/@daphithehappybakerDoh syiar thad salad (smoked chicken salad). Pics courtesy/@daphithehappybaker

Hailing from Shillong and with no culinary background, she, along with sister Daphimanroi Warjri, are keen to place Khasi food on India’s culinary map. “It began when my sister cooked Khasi food for her friends in Puducherry, and they enjoyed it a lot. It was they who gave us the idea to do something like this. This is the second pop-up we are doing in Mumbai,” she signs off.

ON December 3, 8 pm to December 4, 11 pm
AT Veranda Terrace, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO insider.in 
COST Rs 2,124

mumbai food mumbai guide

