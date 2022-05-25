New protein on the block

We tried tempeh — a fermented soybean-based protein that comes in ready-to-cook flavours. Here’s how it fared in our kitchen

Spicy peri peri tempeh with veggies and roasted garlic dip

It's an exciting time to be a vegetarian, vegan or veg-curious in India. Paneer, tofu, mushrooms are passé; a whole new pantry of protein-packed options are being unlocked every other day, each claiming to outdo the other with glowing health benefits. A fairly new entrant is tempayy or tempeh, an Indonesian protein that’s prepared by fermenting soybean, and which has been hailed for packing vitamins, fibre and

other nutrients.

In Mumbai, a delivery venture called Hello Tempayy is serving the ingredient in a range of flavours — from natural to roasted Chettinad. Siddharth Ramasubramanian, CEO of Vegolution, a Bengaluru start-up that launched this brand, remembers sampling tempeh for the first time in The Netherlands. “I tasted it in someone’s home, and that too, in an Indian gravy dish. I liked the mouthfeel and satiety it provided. I was drawn to the taste and texture before discovering its amazing nutritional qualities,” shares the founder. Prompted by the protein gap in India, he saw an opportunity to tap into tempeh — a gluten-free, dairy-free option.

Raw tempeh cubes

Each pack comprises cubes of tempeh dressed up in marinade, looking like a cross between tofu and paneer. When we scan the QR codes on the packaging, a host of recipes spring up, from tacos and galawati kebabs to biryanis and spaghetti Bolognese.

Keen to experience its original taste and texture, we follow the instructions — to sauté in oil — and settle for a few easy-to-whip-up dishes. The peri peri tempeh, tossed with some salad veggies, makes for a spicy, achari bowl that pairs well with a roasted garlic dip. The protein has a cake-y texture, with a smokier, earthier and more pungent taste profile as compared to tofu.



Peppery szechuan chilli tempeh fried rice

The tawa masala tempeh, sautéed with onions and wrapped into a chapati roll, lacked the spice kick one typically associates with the masala blend. We recommend using this flavour in a sabzi, or mincing it for a kebab or cutlet after generously adding masalas of your choice. The Szechuan chilli, barely peppery or spicy, makes for a quick and flavourful stir-fry with leftover rice, veggies, chillies and some garlic. We like that tempeh lends itself to a variety of dishes; if you’re an avid cook looking for a healthier source of protein, it offers endless choices. But if, like us, you’re not a fan of soybean, amp up the spices to avoid being overwhelmed by the original taste of the protein.

Log on to hellotempayy.com

Cost From Rs 145 to Rs 165 for 200 gm