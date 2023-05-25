Renowned mixologist from Goa is bringing the state's special cocktails to Mumbai just for a night

Majorda’s Jamming Goat makes a one-night-only appearance to bring us cocktails inspired by the sunshine state

Not a Screwdriver cocktail

If you think beer or a cocktail tastes the best when it’s being sipped on Goa’s beaches, the maestros of Jamming Goat at Majorda in Goa, won’t disagree. They are trying to bring some of those susegad vibes to a trippy space in BKC for a one-night bar takeover, with cocktails like Future water with vodka, blueberry, kokum

and cumin soda and Awkward puppets with tequila, watermelon, Rooh Afza and citrus. The beach bar’s co-founders, Vipin Raman and Avinash Kapoli, exclaim, “We want to bring Goa’s vibrant energy to Mumbai’s fast-paced nightlife.”

The Guide caught up with Jamming Goat’s mixologist Manjunath MJ for a peek into his Mumbai cocktail menu.

1. What gives a normal cocktail a typical Goan flavour profile?

We like to carefully combine and balance the regional flavours ofkokum, coconut, and tropical fruits to create a delicious cocktail menu that reflects the vibrant taste of Goa.

Manjunath MJ

2. What influenced the creation and curation of the drinks that will be served at CinCin?

Our primary thought was to craft a drink menu that captures the essence of the beach — a sense of relaxation and tropical vibes. We sought to incorporate elements of the coastline, as well as the spirit of the beach such as fresh fruits, tropical flavours, and indigenous ingredients, for a menu of creative drinks that reflect our work at the bar and its beautiful location.

3. What’s your personal favourite go-to drink?

That would be a ‘Not A G&T’, which is a combination of gin, Rosso and house elderflower soda.

On May 27; 9 pm onwards.

At CinCin, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Cost Rs 890 onwards