Swap your regular fast food order for these fun pairings

Updated on: 17 August,2022 06:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Here's a list of unusual pairings and overlooked items on the menus of established fast food joints for you to try out

Image for representational purpose only.


We all have a 'regular' order at our favourite fast food joints because familiarity is comforting. But let's mix it up this week and explore the menus of five franchises for something new.


1. Peri peri masala on Fillet-O-Fish at McDonald's
You can't go wrong with peri peri fries, but you can do better. Since the masala comes in a separate sachet, order an extra sachet and sprinkle it on top of the fish patty of your Fillet-O-Fish burger, or just add the peri peri fries between the buns. It'll give you the right amount of spice to go with the burger's tangy spread. Order extra sachets for the road, they come in handy.


2. Fries dipped in chocolate milkshake at Burger King
Burger King fries are thicker than the fries from most international fast food joints in India. And this makes them the perfect candidate to go with their thick creamy chocolate milkshake. Don't diss it till you dip it.

3. Breakfast menu at Subway
No one goes to Subway for breakfast, but they should. Their breakfast menu consists of only three egg sandwiches that are like bougie versions of the classic anda-pav, only more filling. If you have a long day ahead, a big scrambled egg sub will be a perfect choice. Maybe add that pocketed peri peri masala to it, too.

4. South Indian Filter Coffee at Cafe Coffee Day
You can't throw a stone a few metres ahead without it landing in front of a CCD outlet, even today. This makes getting filter coffee at CCD more convenient than making your way to any of the city's iconic South Indian eateries. And it helps that the store stocks a good south brew.

5. Pav bhaji with sada dosa at any vegetarian restaurant
The OG fast food joints in Mumbai are Ashoka, Udipi Vihar, Shiv Sagar and the likes. And none of them disappoint. Though pav bhaji is something you can't mess with, in the spirit of exploration, we're diving in and mixing it up. Try dosa bhaji. No, not malasa dosa. Swap the pav in your pav bhaji for sada dosa. And maybe, just maybe, add peri peri masala over the bhaji for a spicy kick.

