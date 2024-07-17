Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Kafkas works now available in Marathi Hindi Urdu on Goethe Institut Mumbai website

Kafka’s works now available in Marathi, Hindi, Urdu on Goethe-Institut Mumbai website

Updated on: 17 July,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nandini Varma | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

Now read the Prague-born writer’s works in languages including Marathi, Hindi, Urdu on the Goethe-Institut Mumbai’s new website

Kafka’s works now available in Marathi, Hindi, Urdu on Goethe-Institut Mumbai website

Kafka’s statue in Prague. Pics Courtesy/Wikemedia Commons

Listen to this article
Kafka’s works now available in Marathi, Hindi, Urdu on Goethe-Institut Mumbai website
x
00:00

The Goethe-Institut Mumbai began its initiative Diamantenschliff: The Digital Translation Academy, last year to foster translation efforts by young literary translators in South Asia. The academy aimed to look at German as the source language from which works would be translated into several South Asian languages. In the first run, Franz Kafka’s fiction — such as selections from The Trial, The Castle, A Country Doctor, The Metamorphosis — was translated into Marathi, Bangla, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Sinhala, Tamil, and Urdu. It seems fitting that this month, to mark the German-language writer’s 141st birth anniversary, the institute launched its website archiving all the efforts undertaken during the run.


German writer Franz KafkaGerman writer Franz Kafka


Two things are fascinating about this project. One, it brings great works of literature to an audience that reads in languages other than English. Two, it provides assisted audio readings for those who prefer listening or are unable to read but can speak certain languages. In addition to this, the website stores lectures by translators from around the world. These include hour-long talks by Dr Maya Pandit on translational encounters with divergent voices, Ranjit Hoskote on whether translations can be considered as supersets of cultural life than smaller subset of it, and Dr V Ganeshan on multilingualism, among others. 


Along with facilitating reading material in various languages, the website stores lectures by translators from across the globe like (above, from left) Dr Ulrike Draesner and Dr Rajendra DengleAlong with facilitating reading material in various languages, the website stores lectures by translators from across the globe like ; Dr Ulrike Draesner and Dr Rajendra Dengle

There is also an exchange between Dr Hans Harder and Subroto Saha for Bangla and German speakers. The highlight for us was reading the Hindi translations of Contemplation, worked on by Neha Ansari and Rashmi and listening to a treat of an Urdu reading by Khaled Anam of The Judgment, from a translation by Mohammad Uzair. Readers will enjoy indulging in bites of Kafka written, and read in Marathi too. It is great to see that more doors are opening not just for such stories to reach a wider audience but also for writers to make use of their bilingualism and multilingualism to add life to narratives beyond the oppressions of a singularly dominant language. 

Log on to Goethe-Institut India on goethe.de

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK