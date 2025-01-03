Attend this concert celebrating 100 years of a legacy music store in Mumbai

A family-owned musical store, Haribhau Vishwanath Musical Industries, steps into a new century this year with a celebratory concert. We speak with the family to learn of its journey, and the lessons ahead

Ashish and Dilip Diwane (in green) work on a violin at the Girgaon outlet. pics/Anurag ahire

Mumbai is a city where music is often the background to your daily commute, but it is also a city where names like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ustad Alla Rakha Khan, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, and going back further to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Ustad Karim Khan and others revelled in. Down the road from the famed Bhendi Bazaar, whose current status belies its reputation of the Bhendi Bazaar gharana, stands the Haribhau Vishwanath Musical Industries. This weekend, they begin the celebrations for the centenary year with a music concert at a Matunga venue by Rahul Sharma, Ojas Adhiya, Ashok Patki and Kaushal Inamdar among others in performance.

A collection of sitars, santoors and tanpuras at the store

The beginnings of a legacy

“The journey began with Vishwanath Diwane, who was a harmonium player with the legendary Bal Gandharva’s theatre troupe,” recalls 76-year-old Dilip Diwane, founder Haribhau’s nephew. Vishwanath’s young son, Haribhau, would often accompany his father along on the journeys. Having acquired an early ear for music, Haribhau would assist as well as play alongside his father.



Musician Hariharan with Uday Diwane during a visit to the Dadar store

“But often, he would spend time working on the instrument. In those days, the harmonium was a new instrument and imported from Germany or France,” shares Dilip, adding, “He learned to mould it to the requirements of Indian vocals and music. Sometime around 1925, he set up shop in Dadar’s Kumbharwada locality, and later, in Girgaon’s music market.” Dilip’s nephew, Ashish, says, “Right across our store was RS Mayekar’s who designed only string instruments. There was another tabla maker down the road. We used to specialise only in harmoniums, before we diversified.”



A collection of violins at the Girgaon store

Like all members of the family, Ashish assisted his grandfather in the workshop, and recalls him as an innovator. “Back then, these instruments were traditionally made by hand, and took weeks. He decided to use machines such as circular saws, drill machines that shortened time. He also came up with the idea of working in lots of eight or nine harmoniums at a time as a production line,” he shares.

A family tradition

When the manufacturing workshop moved for a short time to Ahilya Nagar, music became more than a profession. “Sulochana Chavan, Shahu Modak and every other musical theatre troupe would stop by. Every fortnight, Haribhau would host a mehfil and also join the musicians in performances,” recalls Dilip.



A dated photograph of founder Haribhau Vishwanath (right) felicitating the theatre icon Bal Gandharva

This passion was passed down to every member of the family. “I learned the harmonium, and played tabla for 20 years. My son also learned music,” shares Ashish. The 56-year-old is not alone. Dilip Diwane started with the harmonium, and later learned the Hawaiian and electric guitars. “It is very important for us to have an ear for music. You cannot craft an instrument without knowing the changes in its sound,” the septuagenarian points out.

Mechanism of music

This knowledge also contributes to the science of craftsmanship. Ashish expands, “Music might be an art, but needs material science. For instance, harmoniums used to be made of Burma teak in the Colonial era. When sourcing them became difficult, we repurposed old timber, especially teak from Colonial-era furniture. These are naturally seasoned, which prevents them from cracking when used as the inner soundboards of the harmonium.” When they started exporting overseas, the family realised that wood often reacts differently in colder climates. “We had to adapt and work using composites and materials that would offer the same sound quality. Today, we work with all forms of instruments and materials,” Ashish reveals.

Constant evolution

From electric mandolins and Hawaiian guitars, to banjos and rudra veenas, the family believes evolution is the key to survival. With a factory in Worli, stores in Prabhadevi and Dadar — helmed by the third-generation of the family, Dinesh Vishwanath and Uday Vishwanath — the connection continues.

“I still remember Pandit Shivkumar Sharma calling us over to discuss some changes to his santoor. The thing about instruments of Indian music is that they are service- oriented — they cannot be kept as showpieces. You have to play them and maintain them,” Ashish remarks.

This Sunday’s celebrations are part of this tradition and love for music. “It is not every day that you cross 100 years. In a city like Mumbai, where neighbourhoods change every decade, keeping the fire going through generations is an achievement,” sums up Dilip Diwane.

