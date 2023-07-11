Kullu trout fish to chha gosht, relish dham food from Himachal Pradesh at this food festival in Mumbai

This week, savour traditional dham food from the hills at a city food fest

Mumbaikars have a chance to sample food from the faraway mountain villages of Himachal Pradesh. But there’s no need for an arduous trek up the hills to get a taste. Starting Wednesday, Food Exchange Mumbai at Novotel Mumbai International Airport will organise The Himachali Dham Food Festival in collaboration with Chef Pin, a platform for home chefs and home bakers.



The fest will witness an authentic dham menu with close to 20 dishes incuding Kullu trout fish, chha gosht, kaale channe ka khatta, tudkiya bhath, madra to buranshka sherbat and pahadi lassi prepared by chef Sherry Mehta; who also has two food ventures namely Kanak by Sherry and A Girl from the Hills.

Tracing her roots to Shimla, the chef began her culinary journey at the age of 13 and explains that Himachal Pradesh celebrates the festival of food or Dham on each festive occasion. Dham refers to temple food, which can vary slightly in each district. “The hilly state is divided into 12 districts, and each has its own dham food, that is vibrant and dynamic. We use a lot of curd, amchoor, ghee and whole spices.

No dham menu is complete without dishes like madra, mahni and khatta,” she explains. What makes Himachali food interesting is that a lot of it is made with yoghurt, the chef informs. Many of the dishes are subtle and light in flavours. “The cuisine leans towards tangy flavours and we prefer eating our gravies in curries prepared with yoghurt or tamarind or dried raw mangoes or pomegranate. Madra and palda are the finest examples of these types of dishes.”

On: July 12 to 14; 7 pm to 11 pm

At: Novotel Mumbai International Airport, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East.

Call: 8657868650

Cost: Rs 1,895 (plus taxes)

Ingredients

>> 2 cups kabuli chana (white chickpeas), soaked overnight and boiled with some salt and turmeric

>> 5 tablespoons of pure ghee

>> 1/4 teaspoon asafoetida

>> 2 to 3 cloves

>> 1 inch cinnamon stick

>> 1 black cardamom

>> 3 to 4 green cardamom

>> 3/4 garam masala powder

>> 1/2 tablespoon turmeric powder

>> Red chilli powder, as required

>> Salt for taste

>> 4 cups hung curd (Greek yoghurt) beaten till smooth

>> 2 tablespoon of mix dry fruits (cashew nuts, raisins and dried coconut)

>> 1/2 cup makhana



Method

Heat ghee to smoking point on medium flame. Add a pinch of asafoetida and whole spices. To this mix, add the beaten yoghurt and keep stirring continuously till the ghee separates on a high flame. Now, on low flame add salt, turmeric and red chilli powder and continue to stir. Add the boiled chickpeas. Keep stirring the mixture until yoghurt mixes well. Add some water and let this cook on a low flame. Increase the heat to medium and continue stirring till the yoghurt starts boiling. Stirring is important, to avoid the yoghurt from breaking up or curdling. Add dry fruits and makhanas. Cook it for another five to six minutes until it reaches the right consistency. Do remember that the gravy thickens as it cools down. Serve with steamed rice.



Tip: Add a pinch of sugar if the curd is sour and add a teaspoon of besan to the yoghurt to avoid it from breaking up.