Walk in to sample a taste of continental cuisine from the Italian isles at a unique pop up this weekend

Chef Aabhas Mehrotra at a previous event

Listen to this article Head to this unique Italian food pop up in Mumbai on Sunday x 00:00

When it comes to food, one cannot go wrong with Italian cuisine. If you are looking for something to get you through a tough week, then head over to Santacruz for a taste of the diversity that hides in the food from Sicily to Palermo. Italian chef Raffaele Parisi and chef Aabhas Mehrotra arrive in the city with a curation of special dishes ranging from herbed garlic scrochiarella to the secrets of mariana and puttanesca. If you wish for an Indian twist, try the lal maas scrochiarella that blends the Indian tradition of lal maas with a very Italian style preparation or the pizza alla diavola with its unique twist of pulled lamb and burrata. The event promises to be a haven for foodies who are keen to discover more to Italian cuisine than pizza and pasta.

ON Tomorrow; 11 am onwards

AT Foodsquare, Linking Road, Santacruz West.

LOG ON TO foodsquare.co.in

ENTRY Free

ADVERTISEMENT