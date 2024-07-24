Backless is back: Here's how you can rock this trend just like actor Raashii Khanna did

Backless styles are in vogue again and, with a little prep, you can rock this trend just like actor Raashii Khanna did

Actor Raashii Khanna in a backless dress

As Justin Timberlake predicted so many years ago, we’re bringing sexy back… and quite literally this time. Recently, actor Raashii Khanna proved with her latest emerald green dress that it doesn’t take much to turn up the heat when you’re in a backless number. But, how would you go about pulling off such a risqué style? We asked image consultant and stylist Disha Selarka for a few quick tips.

Deepika Padukone in a backless dress with a simple silhouette. Pics COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

Don’t crowd it

“The one rule to remember when wearing a backless outfit is to let the piece be the focal point of your ensemble. Don’t add too many elements that could compete for attention with your backless piece. Stick to neutral colours, simpler prints and minimal embellishments,” advises Selarka. That said, she proposes a few quick ways to incorporate the style in a variety of looks:

>> A backless tee adds some edginess to basic denim jeans or trousers.



Ananya Panday in a backless lehenga

>> A backless casual dress can feel feminine and flatter your curves.

>> For a formal occasion, opt for a fitted dress that has some structure. For a more romantic, dressier look, pick a dress that has a daring slit, in a softer fabric such as satin or lycra.

>> A beautiful backless blouse paired with a saree or a lehenga will turn heads, as will a backless kurta.



Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts a simple backless look

Style it right

A backless outfit can make you feel that much more confident, if you pay heed to a few parameters.

>> If you have a fuller bust, steer clear of very high neck styles. A V-neck or a deep round neck will flatter your body.

>> If you are petite and slender, avoid too much detailing and extra added fabric such as puffed sleeves, big bows at the waist, or ruched backs — these can easily overwhelm you. Delicate designs and details, such as noodle straps criss-crossed over your back will accentuate your form.



Janhvi Kapoor in a backless top with small embellishments

When styling a backless piece, it’s important to get the basics right, advises Selarka. “Well-fitted underwear can make or break your look.

Nipple pasties are the first choice for most women, as stick-on bras. But if you want an extra bit of support, you can opt for a bra that hooks up very low on your back,” she points out. A padded garment does away with the need for a bra altogether, while bras with transparent back straps can work in a pinch as well.



Disha Selarka

Make sure your garment fits you right: a loose or ill-fitted backless outfit is an open invitation of wardrobe mishaps, while a too-tight alternative will create unsightly bumps, she signs off.