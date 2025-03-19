Beat the summer heat at this Mulund eatery dishing out a coconut-themed menu

Refresh yourself as the temperatures soar in the city with a coconut-themed menu at a new eatery in Mulund

Coco bliss candy. Pics courtesy/Dhara Vora Sabhnani

Fresh tender coconut, a glass of sugarcane juice, nimbu soda or Ganga Jamuna juice are usual items that many Mumbaikars rely on to beat the heat. The addition of more tropical options to the list always hits the sweet spot. Coconut Cloud Tree (CCT) aims to do that with their coconut cream-based products. We visit the new Mulund outlet of this chain (with outlets in Mira Road and Thane), and it is chaotically packed on a balmy, pre-Holi evening.

Crystal cream

The space has sand boxes under their seating where overjoyed kids are seen having a beach time ball under the tables (people are also wearing footwear in this sand though). CCT’s website tells us that they use non-GMO coconuts from organic farms for their products and also take bulk orders for their coconut cream and flesh-based products. The stars on their menu are crystal cream (R70), coco bliss candy (R90) and fresh coco milk (R90). The products are priced well despite using organic produce, and a similar offering wouldn’t cost less than R200 in the western suburbs.



Fresh coco milk and sauce-topped fries

We take our items outside to eat as the tables continue to be full. The crystal cream comes packed in a reusable container and makes for a light, watery dessert if you are looking to eat something sweet and low fat. Made with coconut water, flesh and cream, agar-agar and sugar, the crystal cream makes for a good palate cleanser too.



The indoor seating area has sand boxes below tables

Take a parcel of it home, top it with fruits and granola for a quick snack or a party serving. The coconut milk is served in a glass bottle and has no added sugar, we are told. It’s light yet creamy, and makes for a good hydrator for the many walkers and runners who frequent the locality. The coconut ice-cream candy is deliciously creamy and not saccharine sweet. The candy melts quickly and would survive in a cup longer in this heat.

They also have sauce-topped fries (Rs 110, airfryer-made) and mojitos (Rs 90), but it’s the coconut offerings that have our heart. There is a board announcing ‘coming soon’ coconut-based shakes and ice-creams in interesting flavours such as cheesecake and black chocolate that we will go back to CCT for, and their coconut milk and crystal cream in this heat-wave.

Coconut Cloud Tree

TIME 11 am to 11.30 pm (daily)

AT Shop No 4, Silver Birch, Swapna Nagari, Mulund West.

CALL 8356962858