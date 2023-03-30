Update your Mumbai lexicon

I guess the term is so amusing because you tend to use it in the same context to describe different situations whether that applies to household objects, people or landmarks. It is almost universal to all of them

Pic Courtesy/garylawyermusic.com

Bagal mein

Bagal mein (on the side) is such a uniquely Mumbai word that shows up in everyday traffic conversations or when giving directions to someone, although it can mean entirely different things in other cities. I guess the term is so amusing because you tend to use it in the same context to describe different situations whether that applies to household objects, people or landmarks. It is almost universal to all of them.

Gary Lawyer is a musician