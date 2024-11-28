Give your annual gym resolutions a break, and head to these spots in the city to pick up an offbeat, outdoor sport that will keep you company as we transition into the new year

Representation pic

Vaulting, dodging, climbing and swerving through tight corners might not be novel challenges for you if you’ve survived the city as a true Mumbaikar. But as athletes and coaches reveal later in this report, a good outdoor session is more about the mind than the body. “When I’m practising an extreme sport, my worldly worries melt away. My focus is channelled into my next leap, my next step, my next big decision,” says skateboarder Advait Raj. We pick our tried-and-tested safe outdoor sporting disciplines across the city and the suburbs to test-drive your adventure thrills.

Get a grip



A boulderer navigates an inclined climb. Pics/Atul Kamble

Bouldering, a simplified version of rock climbing that is practised on artificial walls, has more takers in the city than you’d think. A roofed artificial bouldering wall in Nerul managed by the Girivihar club offers free access and training under experienced coaches. While the International Federation of Sport Climbing-standard wall was imported from China in 2016, the holds and mats were flown in from across Europe for a world-class experience. “Bouldering has long been seen as a competitive sport, but recently, people have realised its value as part of a personal fitness regime. It’s the perfect way to get moving and work on your strength between hectic workdays,” shares boulderer and coach Rohan Gawand. The routes are customisable to allow the coach to build easier or harder routes as you make progress on your journey. Experts suggest using a pair of rock climbing shoes specialised for a better grip to get hold of things faster.

At: Shree Math Acharya Renukacharya Udyan, Sector 21, Nerul East.

Where the OGs roll



The skatepark hosts multiple ledges. PICS/KIRTI SURVE PARADE

Don’t fix what ain’t broken, they say. The Carter Road skatepark has been a long-time favourite for skateboarders like 16-year-old collegian Advait Raj for its humble, yet reliable setup since its inauguration in 2020. Most recently, the skatepark has been installed with solar-powered lights and netted fencing that allow skateboarders to safely skate through the breezy, quaint evenings. “This skatepark has survived the test of time, thanks to the community. You’ll see skateboarders clean up after their sessions every single time,” Raj says. With an easy level bowl setup for children and beginners, and railings and ledges and rails for those chasing the high from stunts, this skatepark is a great introduction to not just the sport, but also the culture that keeps it alive.

At: Carter Road Skatepark, near the Office of the Additional Commissioner of Police, Bandra West.

Parkour by the sea



Participants learn the basics of parkour at the outdoor session. PICS/ANURAG AHIRE

Vaulting, running and rolling your way through urban landscapes comes with its own risks and rewards. A new outdoor parkour programme overseen by coaches Rishi Prasad and Cyrus Khan in Bandra West might be a good way to start your training until you find your footing. “The modern architecture in Mumbai is extremely conducive to parkour.

The newly-renovated section of the Carter Road promenade, near the amphitheatre is a prime location, given its solid surfaces and railings,” the experts reveal, adding that contrary to popular belief, parkour is not only for the athletic bunch. “It is almost like a form of self-expression. It might look like rocket science when you see it in movies and on your television sets, but once you get the basics right, it’s a breeze,” they add. The tougher part, we assume, is to fight the urge to parkour your way through Bandra’s endless traffic jams on your way back.

At: Carter Road Amphitheatre, near Union Park, Bandra West.

Entry: Rs 300 per session

Skate under the over



The compact skatepark under the Dattapada Flyover. PICS COURTESY/KUSHAL GAIKWAD

The latest addition to a skateboarder’s map of Mumbai is a newly-built skatepark under the Dattapada Flyover in Borivli East. While a similar project that popped up under the Hindmata Flyover in Dadar in 2023 has lost its charm (and functionality), skateboarder Kushal Gaikwad believes the Borivli counterpart will fare better. “Most parts of the park feel well-built. It is naturally not the most spacious park, but a few obstacles like the downrail and ledges are built to perfection despite the space constraints. The monsoons will be a litmus test of its reliability. Nevertheless, I’m happy it will usher in a new skateboarding community here in the northern suburbs,” Gaikwad shares his approval. We are happy to report that during our visit to the park, we met the park’s polite security guard who keeps a close eye on skateboarders’ safety, and a closer eye on miscreants and vandals after dark.

At: Pillar No 15, Dattapada Flyover, Tata Power Residential Colony, Borivli East.