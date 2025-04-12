Too many styles? Too much confusion? Our handy guide on picking the right denim for this season will sort you out

Tamannaah Bhatia styles a pair of barrel jeans. Pic Courtesy//Shaleena Nathani on Instagram

Confused about how to pick denims? Follow this easy fashion guide to help you stay stylish

It feels like just yesterday when barrel jeans were the hottest piece of denim in your wardrobe, before they were unceremoniously dethroned by Kendrick Lamar’s flared swag at the Super Bowl. And now, the Y2K staple, skinny jeans are making the rounds again. If you’re in the market for a new pair, it can seem maddening to settle on one style and make it your own, especially if you’re conscious about being perceived as ‘on trend’ and not a relic from a former fashion cycle.

Alaya F styles straight leg jeans. Pic Courtesy/Alaya F on Instagram

“I’ve always believed that fashion is truly personal, and the trendiest clothes are those that work best with your personality and body type. This holds especially true in the case of jeans. A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe staple, should last you several years, and should be a pair you reach for without second thought. That’s why, choosing a style that works for you instead of the other way around is crucial,” shares image consultant Greeshma Thampi.



Gigi Hadid sports a chic pair of narrow leg jeans. Pic Courtesy/Gigi Hadid on Instagram

Chic and sensational

Skinny jeans can be a traumatic core memory for many millennials, who’ve had to all but peel off their legging-like jeans after a long day. These days, however, skinny jeans have had a much more comfortable update with slim and straight silhouettes, which hug the legs but also offer some breathing room near your ankles,” explains luxury stylist Meghna Ghodawat. Thampi suggests opting for a mid or high-rise pair if you have a triangular body type, as it will help you to emphasise your wait. Similarly, a high waist on an hourglass body can accentuate the curves. Mid to low rise skinny denims create the illusion of curves on rectangular body types.



Bella Hadid in flared jeans. Pic Courtesy/Bella hadid on Instagram

Barrelling through

With barrel jeans, remember that the silhouette creates curves and draws attention to your waist. It may be the right fit for you if you want to balance your wider hips or thighs with the wider legs of the jeans, or if you are very thin, and want to add the illusion of volume, says Ghodawat. But if you have a very petite frame, this style could easily seem overwhelming. Similarly, if you have an inverted triangle body type, barrel jeans could make you look boxy. To keep your jeans from dating too quickly, choose a pair that is less exaggerated and more streamlined to your body.



Exaggerated cuts can add drama to your look. Pic Courtesy/Eve Lily on Instagram

Flare it up

Flared jeans can work with most body types, depending on how exaggerated or subtle the flare is, Ghodawat says. If you are petite, look for a pair with a minimal flare; taller frames can easily opt for wider flares, which add movement to their look. A mid-rise works beautifully with a shorter torso, while very low-rise styles can be unflattering to diamond body types. It’s also important to consider where the jeans flare out — if you have an hourglass shape, for instance, jeans that hug your thigh and flare out above your knee will accentuate your natural shape and proportions, Thampi signs off.



Greeshma Thampi and Meghna Ghodawat

Body basics

Use the following guidelines to better understand your body type

>> A triangle body type has narrower shoulders with broader hips

>> If your hips are narrow in comparison to your shoulders, you have an inverted triangle body type

>> A diamond body type has a wider midriff

>> An angular frame that doesn’t have a defined waistline is described as a rectangular body type

>> An hourglass frame has broader and proportional shoulders and hips, with a narrow waist