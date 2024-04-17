Cowgirl Couture: Follow these style tips to pull off a Beyonce-inspired country chic look

Beyoncé’s first Country music album hasn’t just blown up the music charts. It has also fanned the flames of cowboy and cowgirl-inspired fashion. Here’s how you can sync in with the trend

Beyoncé wears a bolo tie

This ain’t Texas”, crooned Beyoncé but you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise given the numerous Western-inspired outfits that have been popping up all over social media. With her most recent foray into country music, Queen Bey has also spawned the revival of a trend popularly dubbed as Cowgirl Couture. Think large brimmed hats, cowboy boots and fringed jackets and, if you’re completely committed to Beyoncé’s signature larger-than-life aesthetic, you’d opt for versions that were studded with rhinestones. But can this trend withstand Mumbai’s torrid summer and ongoing heatwave?



Reza Shariffi

“Cowboy fashion has always been one of my favourite trends. It has been a recurring theme on runways over the years simply because, if the elements are blended in well and styled right, they never look outdated. I have used many variants in my own film and fashion shoots,” clarifies Reza Shariffi, stylist and costume designer. He shares a few simple tips to help channel this trend, without sacrificing comfort.



Vaishnavi Sagwekar in a harness

Accessories make the look

Statement buckle and lasso belts can instantly add some Western flair to your ensemble, says Shariffi, while a bolo tie can be sported by both men and women in place of a traditional necklace. A cowgirl-inspired harness belt elevates even the most basic looks with cowgirl pizazz, suggests fashion designer Vaishnavi Sagwekar.



Fringe accents are instantly reminiscent of cowgirl chic. Pics Courtesy/ Instagram

Fringe benefits

Although now commonly used for decorative purposes, fringed jackets, pants and boots were an integral part of Western wardrobes for two very specific reasons — moving water away from the seams when the wearer was outdoors and for better camouflage. With that bit of history, you can dress your inner cowgirl with a fringed vest, bag or footwear. For a more practical and bohemian flair, try a crossbody bag, suggests Shariffi.



Add an oversized plaid shirt or jacket to your basic fits

Break down the look

Wearing cowboy (or girl) elements from head to toe can look too exaggerated and theatrical. The key to making this trend work for you is to pick a few elements and work them into your everyday wardrobe. “Denim shirts lend themselves well to this trend — pick shirts with snap buttons for a stylish edge. Wear them with bandana print neck scarves to add a Western flair,” explains Shariffi. Of course, no Western look is complete without a plaid shirt (pick cotton for comfort) or trade it in for a gamcha weave, for an Indian spin, says Sagwekar.



Flared bootcut jeans look stylishly Western

Dabble with denim

Flared denim jeans with a crisp white shirt is a classic combination, says Shariffi and, for those who dare, a denim-on-denim look can add an extra touch of drama. A light denim-wash shirt can easily replace a heavier jacket to keep you cool and protected from Mumbai’s searing summer sun. For a more laid-back and weather-appropriate look, you could wear a denim dress or skirt that’s paired with a sleeveless vest, Sagwekar signs off.