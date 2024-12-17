Breaking News
A 'Mismatched' date with cold coffee! Here are the best places in Mumbai to enjoy the beverage

Updated on: 18 December,2024 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Evita Roche | theguide@mid-day.com

Inspired by an OTT show where cold coffee is used for all the wrong reasons, we pick some of Mumbai’s best spots for a cold coffee date

The trending scene from Mismatched season one featuring Rohit Saraf (left) and Prajakta Koli. Pics courtesy/Pinterest

Last weekend saw the release of Mismatched Season 3. The trending scene from season one showcases Mumbai-based Prajakta Koli (Dimple) throwing cold coffee all over Rohit Saraf (Rishi), in response to the iconic “Hello, future wife.” dialogue. We saw a repeat of the coffee fiasco in season two and might just see one in the new season. While these coffee incidents became the unexpected foundation of the Dimple-Rishi bond, here are our picks of the best places in Mumbai for a cold coffee date, where the coffee will be too good to waste.


On-the-go coffee dates


While this is predominantly a chai-lover’s hangout, they are also known for fresh-brewed bottled cold coffee. This café, while light on the pocket, is known for its comfortable ambiance, and the cold coffee comes in easy-to-cart glass bottles, so your date can be on-the-go as well.
TIME 8 am to 11.30 pm
At Parichai Espress Yourself, Tilak Nagar, Chembur.
LOG ON TO @parichaiespressyourself 
COST Rs 60 onwards


Dessert-coffee therapy

Cold brews and tiramisu iced latte. Pics courtesy/Instagram
This Asian-inspired café frees you from deciding between a coffee and a dessert, with their tiramisu iced latte, in addition to their pre-existent cold coffee selections. With what today’s generation would call an ‘Instagramable’ aesthetic and well-known location, this café makes for an ideal coffee date.
TIME 8 am to 11.30 pm
At Mokai Cafe, St Sebastian Colony Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO @mokaiindia
COST Rs 220 onwards

Home-brewed comfort coffee

Popular for its cold brews, this hotspot opened in late October. Owner Colin Myers states, “Our classic cold coffee [below] is shaken, not blended. Brewed using Ratnagiri Estate AAA grade beans, it’s incredibly luscious, with notes of nougat, chocolate, and caramel.”
TIME 8 am to 11 pm
At Colin’s, Gold Coin CHSL, Orlem, Malad West. 
LOG ON TO @colinsmumbai
COST Rs 200 onwards

Coffee escapades

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, there’s a spot that offers you some calm and quiet. Complete with a wide range of cold brews and iced lattes and a homely ambience, this spot is our pick for slow dates, or a family get-together.
TIME 7 am to 12 am
At Iteeha Coffee, Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. 
LOG ON TO @iteeha.coffee 
COST Rs 200 onwards

Caffeinated comfort

Coffee paired with comfort food and a cosy ambiance can be the perfect ice-breaker to lower your guard and enjoy the moment. With a refreshing coffee menu that complements its multicuisine menu, this restaurant could be a hot pick for a date with a coffee lover.
TIME 12 pm (noon) to 12 am (midnight)
At 1BHK Brew House Kitchen, Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri West.
LOG ON TO @1bhkmumbai
COST Rs 215 onwards

Healthier choices

Vietnamese iced coffee
Vietnamese iced coffee

This SoBo café offers dairy-free options with oat milk and almond milk. With specialty coffee sourced from Chikmagalur, it could easily become the go-to spot for a true coffee lover.
TIME 9 am to 7 pm
At Cravin’ by Andy, opposite Bombay House, Kala Ghoda. 
LOG ON TO @cravinbyandy
COST Rs 140 onwards

Hot dates over cold brews

This spacious and buzzing café is fairly new to Mumbai’s coffee-scape. It offers a multicuisine palate, to pair with a delightful array of cold brew coffees. It has a picturesque, modern ambiance, making it a date worth posting.
TIME 8 am to 11 am
At Journal, North Avenue, Potohar Nagar, Santacruz West. 
LOG ON TO @journal.bombay 
COST Rs 280 onwards    

European twist

Here is a café in the heart of suburban Mumbai that offers a European-styled aesthetic, with a range of cold coffee selections and vegan choices. Step in for a date, a friendly meet-up, or a mid-day break.
TIME 8 am to 11.30 pm
At August Cafe, Sundervan Complex, Shastri Nagar, Andheri West. 
LOG ON TO @augustcafe.in 
COST Rs 210 onwards

