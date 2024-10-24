Breaking News
Festive fun in Mumbai: Attend these events this weekend

Updated on: 25 October,2024 10:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda

Make the most of this weekend and pick from these lively and fun events for every kind of reveller

Festive fun in Mumbai: Attend these events this weekend

A moment from a previous Oktoberfest celebration

Festive fun in Mumbai: Attend these events this weekend
Hoppy hour!


Experience the true mood and vibes in the last few days of Oktoberfest by heading to Alibaug. With a curated selection of craft beers from top breweries and a scrumptious spread to go with it, the event also features a cracking line up of live music to keep the spirits high. 
ON October 26, 2 pm; October 27; 7 pm
AT Buddha Cafe Restaurant, Alibaug. 
LOG ON TO @moonstonehammockofficial on Instagram (for passes) 
ENTRY Rs 295 onwards


Fun at the flea


A woman checks out the collection. PICs COURTESY/INSTAGRAM
The much-loved Lil Flea returns to Mumbai with an eclectic mix of fashion, food and fun. Support local brands as you discover the most unique finds in vintage collections, streetwear and handcrafted pieces while digging into the delectable array of global cuisine in the street food fair. You could also enrol yourself in pottery or perfume-making workshops that promise equal levels of fun and learning, or settle down at the open air movies. The festival also offers an exciting musical experience with performances from Wild Wild Woman and other indie artistes that are bound to keep you thoroughly hooked. 
ON October 25 to October 27; 3 pm onwards
AT Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East. 
LOG ON TO thelilflea.com
ENTRY Rs 500

Zen escape

Folk band Kabir Café will perform at the event in Bandra
Play, pause and rediscover holistic wellness this weekend as you unwind in the India Soul Music Festival. Hosted by speakers and wellness experts like Jaya Kishori and Anand Kabir, the event promises to be a transformative experience. With a bunch of activities ranging from sound and energy healing, meditation to exhaustive workshops and seminars, the two-day event provides the perfect gateway to holistic living and personal well-being as you reconnect with your inner self.
ON October 26, 12 pm and October 27, 10 pm.
AT Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.
LOG ON TO insider.in
ENTRY R500 onwards

