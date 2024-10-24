The menu offers a variety of small plates, hearty mains, and indulgent desserts, all crafted to pair perfectly with your favorite brews

There are a variety of specials in the menu including these Curry Ketchup BBQ Pork Loin Ribs. Photo Courtesy: Smoke House Deli

Listen to this article Smoke House Deli celebrates Oktoberfest with special menu in Mumbai till November 18 x 00:00

If you haven't got the opportunity to enjoy Oktoberfest this year, Smoke House Deli is hosting a month-long celebration till November 18.



The menu offers a variety of small plates, hearty mains, and indulgent desserts, all crafted to pair perfectly with your favorite brews.

ADVERTISEMENT

Start your feast with small plates like the Potato & Sauerkraut Rösti, served with sour crème, or indulge in the rich Double Baked Potatoes with smoked cheese. For a heartier bite, try the crispy Schnitzels, available in both aubergine and chicken options, served with fennel citrus salad and beer mustard fondue. Meat lovers will relish the smoky Sausage Burnt Ends and the flavorful Basil Chili Pork Belly Skewers, topped with crispy bits and house-fermented beet chili sauce.

For mains, highlights include the delicious Vegan Paneer & Sage Caramelle Pasta with Truffled ‘Oat Mylk’ Creme, and the cozy Spaetzle ‘Mac n Cheese’. For bold flavor must try the Cheese & Jalapeno Chicken Currywurst, served with French fries, or the succulent Smoked Half Roast Chicken, served with cheese spaetzle. Other must-try dishes are the tender Pork Sausage Agnolotti Del Plin in port rosemary jus, the fun Pizza Dogs, and the flavorful Curry Ketchup BBQ Loin Ribs, paired with rosemary wedges and sauerkraut. For a unique touch, the Tenderloin & Roasted Peppers Roulade with mashed potatoes and asparagus is a standout.

End your meal with a sweet treat like the flaky Apple Strudel Croissant, the rich Black Forest Tart with layers of chocolate mousse, cherry compote, and whipped white chocolate ganache, or the Sunset Serenade, grilled stone fruit served with apricot ice cream and chocolate granola.

And of course, no Oktoberfest is complete without beer. Pair these delicious dishes with a variety of beers from United Breweries, available in buckets of 4 and 8, specially selected to enhance your dining experience and bring the festive spirit to life.

“At Smoke House Deli, we always strive to create experiences that are as memorable as they are delicious, and our Oktoberfest menu is no exception," says Chef Rollin Lasrado, executive chef – Smoke House Deli, Mumbai. "This menu brings together rich, bold flavors with a touch of fun, perfectly suited to the festive spirit. Each dish has been thoughtfully crafted to pair seamlessly with a variety of beers, enhancing the Oktoberfest experience,” he adds.

When: Till November 18

Where: Smoke House Deli Colaba, Smoke House Deli Pali Hill, Smoke House Deli Lower Parel, Smoke House Deli BKC and Smoke House Deli Nesco