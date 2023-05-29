Discover online platforms that document the journey to Mount Everest

In 1953, after many failed attempts, Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary successfully conquered Mount Everest. On the 70th anniversary of this historic milestone, check out these platforms that document this quest

Mount Everest as captured from Drukair in Bhutan. Pics courtesy/Wikimedia commons

Top of the world

Five episodes of The Explorer’s Podcast (Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay and the Conquest of Everest) deep-dive into the lives of Hillary and Norgay separately before they met each other and set out on the adventure. Over 35 minutes’ duration, the episodes offer detailed accounts of how the world affairs aligned with the issues the mountaineers faced, and why apart from extreme conditions, these became some of the primary reasons behind the many failed attempts to scale Everest.

Log on to: spotify.com

Straight from the horse’s mouth

This 50-minute-long documentary narrates the story of Norgay and Hillary by their sons. As mountaineers themselves, they reveal lesser-known facts about their fathers and their roles as passionate climbers and family men. At one point, Peter Hillary, son of Edmund Hillary, shares how he may have posed to be one of the biggest hurdles in his father’s journey in becoming the legend he is. It inspires as well as astonishes viewers as the sons spill out secrets of the men who made history.

Log on to: youtube.com



Tenzing Norgay (left) and Edmund Hillary pose for a picture before they set on their history-making adventure

A story for everyone

Everest: The Remarkable Story of Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay is a novel with colourful illustrations that was initially meant for kids but is equally enjoyed by grown-ups. It not only celebrates the duo but also gives an account of over hundred individuals from different walks of life who played important roles in this historic event.

Log on to: amazon.in

Sneak a peak

Edmund Hillary: The Conqueror of Everest is a short video that offers fascinating insights into Hillary’s life and how from being a shy man who quivered before proposing to his partner he went on to scale the world’s highest peak. The inspirational video shows us how ordinary humans became extraordinary heroes.

Log on to: youtube.com