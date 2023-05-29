Breaking News
Mumbai: Dog bites up by 28 per cent in one year, reveals BMC data
Mumbai will only get hot, hotter, hottest!
Mumbai: India's longest girder becomes part of much-awaited Vidyavihar bridge
Fire-fighting system in posh Pedder Rd bldg fails during fire
Mumbai Crime: Chain smoker arrested for posing as cop to snatch cigarettes from vendors
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Discover online platforms that document the journey to Mount Everest

Discover online platforms that document the journey to Mount Everest

Updated on: 29 May,2023 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

In 1953, after many failed attempts, Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary successfully conquered Mount Everest. On the 70th anniversary of this historic milestone, check out these platforms that document this quest

Discover online platforms that document the journey to Mount Everest

Mount Everest as captured from Drukair in Bhutan. Pics courtesy/Wikimedia commons

Listen to this article
Discover online platforms that document the journey to Mount Everest
x
00:00

Top of the world


Five episodes of The Explorer’s Podcast (Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay and the Conquest of Everest) deep-dive into the lives of Hillary and Norgay separately before they met each other and set out on the adventure. Over 35 minutes’ duration, the episodes offer detailed accounts of how the world affairs aligned with the issues the mountaineers faced, and why apart from extreme conditions, these became some of the primary reasons behind the many failed attempts to scale Everest.
Log on to: spotify.com


Straight from the horse’s mouth


This 50-minute-long documentary narrates the story of Norgay and Hillary by their sons. As mountaineers themselves, they reveal lesser-known facts about their fathers and their roles as passionate climbers and family men. At one point, Peter Hillary, son of Edmund Hillary, shares how he may have posed to be one of the biggest hurdles in his father’s journey in becoming the legend he is. It inspires as well as astonishes viewers as the sons spill out secrets of the men who made history.
Log on to: youtube.com

Tenzing Norgay (left) and Edmund Hillary pose for a picture before they set on their history-making adventure
Tenzing Norgay (left) and Edmund Hillary pose for a picture before they set on their history-making adventure

A story for everyone

Everest: The Remarkable Story of Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay is a novel with colourful illustrations that was initially meant for kids but is equally enjoyed by grown-ups. It not only celebrates the duo but also gives an account of over hundred individuals from different walks of life who played important roles in this historic event.
Log on to: amazon.in

Sneak a peak

Edmund Hillary: The Conqueror of Everest is a short video that offers fascinating insights into Hillary’s life and how from being a shy man who quivered before proposing to his partner he went on to scale the world’s highest peak. The inspirational video shows us how ordinary humans became extraordinary heroes.
Log on to: youtube.com

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai mount everest

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK