Here's why you need to attend these three music gigs in Mumbai this week

Get the buzz going this week, and catch these three rocking acts in the city

Trumpets ahoy!

Franco-Moroccan trumpeter Daoud brings his pipes to the city. Blending jazz and RnB, Daoud’s compositions challenge traditional norms, making for a perfect escape from reality.

On September 25; 8 pm

At Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Free

Healing herbs

If you are in the mood for some jazz, walk into this suburban venue for a perfect evening. Rosemary and The Herbs take stage with their unique compositions, style and pizzazz that can make for a memorable night.

On September 28; 9.30 pm onwards

At The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Marol, Andheri East.

Cost Rs 1,000 (full cover)

Mix it up

Swedish DJ and music producer Diorange is gearing to bring his viral Instagram remixes to life in a candid performance. With hits like Ali Ali and Kalakkhata on the setlist, we suggest you bring your dancing shoes along.

On September 29; 8 pm

AT Opa! Bar & Cafe, Hotel Peninsula Grand, Lokmanya Tilak Nagar, Andheri East.

Cost Rs 2,000 onwards