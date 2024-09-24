Breaking News
Here's why you need to attend these three music gigs in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 24 September,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team

Get the buzz going this week, and catch these three rocking acts in the city

Trumpets ahoy!


Franco-Moroccan trumpeter Daoud brings his pipes to the city. Blending jazz and RnB, Daoud’s compositions challenge traditional norms, making for a perfect escape from reality. 
On September 25; 8 pm
At Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Linking Road, Bandra West. 
Log on to @bonobobandra
Free



Healing herbs


If you are in the mood for some jazz, walk into this suburban venue for a perfect evening. Rosemary and The Herbs take stage with their unique compositions, style and pizzazz that can make for a memorable night.                
On September 28; 9.30 pm onwards 
At The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Marol, Andheri East. 
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,000 (full cover)

Mix it up 

Swedish DJ and music producer Diorange is gearing to bring his viral Instagram remixes to life in a candid performance. With hits like Ali Ali and Kalakkhata on the setlist, we suggest you bring your dancing shoes along.               
On September 29; 8 pm 
AT Opa! Bar & Cafe, Hotel Peninsula Grand, Lokmanya Tilak Nagar, Andheri East.
Log on to insider.in 
Cost Rs 2,000 onwards

