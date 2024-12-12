Seven-year-old Devanshi Todi from Thane reviews My First Shloka Book Collection, a fun and colourful title that introduces kids to Sanskrit shlokas and Hindu mythology

Devanshi Todi reads the Saraswati book

Listen to this article Book review: God is in the details x 00:00

Ever imagined Maa Durga taking your child on a ride on her tiger or Lord Ganesha helping your little one pluck mangoes? Chitwan Mittal’s My First Shloka Book Collection (AdiDev Press Pvt Ltd) introduces children to the world of Sanskrit shlokas in a fun and approachable way. Illustrated by Bhargavi Rudraraju, the six-book series explores shlokas related to Hindu deities — Durga, Shiva, Lakshmi, Ganesha, Saraswati, and Vishnu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed to make ancient verses accessible, the books aim to teach children more than just the words, fostering a deeper connection to the meaning behind them. Mittal was inspired by her own childhood experiences of reciting shlokas with her family, “The goal was to engage the next generation’s curiosity, ensuring kids understand the prayers rather than just memorise them.”



Annapurna Todi

Each book includes the original Sanskrit verse, an English transliteration, a child-friendly translation with word meanings, and colourful illustrations. When seven-year-old Devanshi Todi from Thane picked up the book, she was instantly hooked. She breezed through all six books in the series over the weekend, sneaking in shloka readings between school homework. “When I first opened the books, I loved how bright and colourful the books were. I didn’t know we could read shlokas in English that too with a pop of colour,” the child tells us excitedly. The shlokas were chosen based on their popularity and their strong associations with specific deities.

For example, Vakratunda Mahakaya is included for Lord Ganesha. “It would be helpful if they showed us where one shloka ended and the next one began since it was a little confusing sometimes,” the little reader suggests.



The book set. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

The set comes in a compact design, with all six books fitting neatly into a sleeve. “Every aspect of the book’s production was carefully thought out for the kids. From the illustrations to the size and weight of the book, to the colours, every detail was deliberate. The colours were chosen to reflect the hues associated with each god. We show the gods interacting with children in the illustrations, which helps make the books relatable and approachable,” Mittal reveals.

The illustrations link the text to the deities. For instance, Lord Ganesha is drawn with his characteristic large ears and riding his Mushak (mouse), while Maa Saraswati teaches a child to play a tabla. Devanshi, however, noted that some illustrations were harder to understand at first. “I had to think for a bit to understand how they matched the shloka,” she adds. Each book includes a QR code that unlocks two options: an audio version of each shloka or the complete audiobook. The latter features a detailed translation, including the Sanskrit verse and its English transliteration.



Chitwan Mittal

Devanshi received guidance from her mother, Annapurna Todi, to understand certain words and access the QR code. “Hearing the shloka in Sanskrit helped her attempt the pronunciation. Although she was incredibly enthusiastic while reading, she struggled with a few words. This set is visually appealing, and with the English translations and a bit of parental support, children will find it engaging and be able to understand and learn the shlokas,” Annapurna summed up the experience.

Also Read: Book review: Ditch the cape, lungi is cooler