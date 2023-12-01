How this initiative by INTACH aims to inspire youth to document heritage

This competition aims at documenting heritage using the youth’s voice

Children at a previous INTACH event held in Mumbai

In an attempt to reconcile the youth with their urban heritage, INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) recently introduced a photography and essay competition, aptly titled Capture Culture for undergraduate collegians. All you have to do is take up the responsibility of a conservationist, identify an endangered heritage around you, and write a 1,000-word essay with at least two high resolution pictures.

Katyayani Agarwal

“Heritage can be anything,” explains Katyayani Agarwal, convenor of the Mumbai chapter of the NGO. “It can even simply be a tale your nani kept reading out to you at bedtime. The idea is to get the youth involved in documenting the heritage they carry but may lose,” she says, adding they will declare 30 regional winners and five national winners.

Each entry must be accompanied by a filled questionnaire used for research. The essay can be handwritten or typed on an A4 size sheet, must include suggestions to preserve the chosen heritage, and be sent to the convenor either via email or to the Heritage Education Communication and Service office in Delhi.

Last date of submission: March 15, 2024

To register: Heritage Education Communication and Service, INTACH 71, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi; hecsintach@gmail.com

Log on to: @intachmumbai