From beyblades to script writing: Grown-ups should check out these cool workshops this summer

Why should kids have all the fun? We’ve curated some of the coolest and most eclectic workshops across the city and the suburbs for grown-ups to get their creative and quirky juices flowing

A previous event at the gallery in Bandra

Art for your heart

IF you don’t have an artistic bone in your body (like this writer) but still enjoy the process of creating, this workshop is meant for you. Guided by Emma S, co-founder and curator of Method Art Gallery, the workshop will focus on exercises that she uses personally to deal with anxiety and stress, as an alternative to traditional meditation. Through repetitive auto drawing techniques, the workshop will teach you to centre your mind.

ON April 11; 8 pm onwards

AT Method Bandra, Shop

No. 5, Pearl Haven Apartments, St Sebastian Colony, Mount Mary, Bandra West.

CALL 9821114562

COST Rs 600 (includes art supplies and a coffee beverage)

Make a play, with clay

Representation pic

As true-blue romantics will affirm, few activities are as romantic or intimate as shaping clay with your loved one. Don’t believe us? Look up the timeless scene from the Patrick Swayze-Demi Moore classic Ghost on YouTube! This intimate, couples-only workshop aims to recreate that magic, under the guidance of skilled instructors. No prior experience is required.

ON April 14; 1 pm onwards (multiple slots)

AT Nau Se Barah, Inorbit Mall, Palm Beach Road, Sector 30A, Vashi.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 1,299

Your own patch of green

Longing for a tropical getaway? This workshop lets you create a miniature ecosystem in the form of a terrarium. The fee includes a DIY kit to create your own masterpiece, as well as expert tips on how to construct and accessorise your terrarium. The ticket price includes the cost for food

and beverages.

ON April 20; 5 pm onwards

AT The Nest: Bandra, first floor, Hotel Metro Palace, Hill Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 2,000

Bey for better

Regardless of whether you’re a fan of Beyblades (a Japanese spinning-top toy, for the uninitiated), or a novice, you’re invited to unleash your inner child at this light-hearted tournament. Beyblades will be provided by the organisers, as well as exciting prizes for the winners!

ON April 28; 11 am onwards

AT Doolally Taproom, C 18-21 Dalia Industrial Estate, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

CALL 9167860273

FREE

Read a screenplay

Pic Courtesy/YouTube

Dispelling the notion that only auditioning actors can read scripts is writer and zine-maker Hari Chakyar, who is inviting cinema lovers to a table-side script reading at his house. Chakyar will be reading the screenplay of the popular animated comedy-drama, (above) Ratatouille. If you, like him, are a fan of the rat who cooks and the obnoxious critic who has a saintly change of heart, this may be right up your alley.

ON April 28; 3 pm onwards

AT Chembur (message the organiser on Instagram for the complete address).

LOG ON TO @harichakyar on Instagram (bring snacks)

FREE

Salt to savour

Chef Jasleen Marwah. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

It’s the most quintessential cooking ingredient but one that has transformative properties — in terms of taste and health benefits. This salt-based workshop, led by chef Jasleen Marwah of Folk Restaurant in Kala Ghoda, will guide participants through different varieties of salt, from Himalayan pink salt to Mediterranean Sea salt, and offer tips on how to harness these to elevate your own cooking. You’ll also have the chance to savour snacks, desserts and beverages infused with these salts, and learn about the cultural significance of salt in gastronomy.

ON April 20; 5 pm onwards

AT Folk Restaurant, Maharashtra Chambers, 14, New Bakehouse, Lane, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

COST RS 1,700