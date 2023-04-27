Mango Prawns? Try these playful recipes to experiment with the king of fruits

Mangoes are here to rule summers and so, three home chefs share their sweet and savoury recipes using the fruit. We also got them to take the aam quotient quiz

File pic

Instant shahi mango rabdi

Preparation time | 15 minutes Cooking time | 10 minutes Serves | Four

Ingredients:

. 1 cup ricotta cheese

. 1/3 cup condensed milk

. 2 tbsp milk

. 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

. 6 to 7 saffron strands

. 1/2 cup chopped mangoes

. 1/3 cup assorted nuts — almonds, cashews, walnuts and pistachios

Method:

Take a pot or saucepan to warm up the milk. Add saffron to the warm liquid and let it sit for a few minutes. When the milk cools down, take a glass container and pour in the condensed and saffron milk. Add ricotta cheese, cardamom powder and half of the nuts to this mix. Blend the ingredients well, making sure there are no lumps. Put the creamy mix in the microwave for two minutes. Take it out and thoroughly stir it. Put it back in the microwave for another minute. Refrigerate the rabdi for two hours. To serve, lay chopped mangoes in a glass container, pour in the thickened rabdi and garnish with the remaining chopped mangoes, assorted nuts and a couple of saffron strands. Remember that the creamy

mixture may look thin when warm but it will thicken in the refrigerator.

Sanjana Soneji, home chef, @bhabhidabbewali

Mango prawns

Preparation time | 10 minutes Cooking time | 15 minutes Serves | Four to five

Ingredients:

. 500 gm prawns (cleaned and deveined)

. 250 ml mango (use any variety of your choice; the recipe uses alphonso mangoes)

. 1 tbsp chopped garlic

. 1/2 tsp chopped green chillies

. 1 tbsp lemon juice

. 1 tsp black pepper

. Salt (as per taste)

. 2 tbsp butter

. 1 tsp sugar

Method:

Heat butter in a pan. Once it begins to sizzle on a low flame, add the chopped garlic, black pepper and chopped green chillies. In half a minute, pour in the mango pulp along with the prawns. Toss the ingredients together on a medium flame. In a few minutes, the prawns will look plump and juicy in the mango sauce. At this point, add lemon juice, salt and sugar. Do not add water to the dish. Sprinkle a pinch of black pepper before switching off the gas. Serve hot.

Ushri Guruji, home chef, @ushri_homechef

Kadmat

Preparation time | 10 minutes Serves | Two

Ingredients:

. 1 semi-ripe raw mango

. 1 white onion

. 1 green chili

. 1 tsp salt

. 1 tsp sugar

. 1 tsp East Indian bottle masala

. Some chopped fresh coriander for garnish

Method:

Chop up the raw mango, onion and green chili and add all the ingredients in a medium-sized serving bowl. Mix the ingredients well and add chopped coriander for zing. Your raw mango cuchumber or kadmat is ready.

Natasha Almeida, recipe curator, @jevayla_ye

Mango mania

1. This mango dessert packs in a white chocolate mousse, a mango jelly insert and compote.

TILL End of the season; 9 am to 1.30 am AT Silver Beach Cafe, Juhu. CALL 8591212049 COST Rs 425

2. Be it brunch or early dinner, pick the mango chili margarita to end your meal on a flavour-packed note.

TILL End of the season; 12 pm to 1.30 am AT Poco Loco’s Khar and Gamdevi outlets. CALL 9324191366 COST Rs 600 to Rs 700

3. Try out this mango blueberry tres leches for an indulgent experience.

TILL End of the season; 12 pm to 10.30 pm AT Seeds of Life; across outlets. CALL 9653336089 COST Rs 425

4. Attend Jo Chhaahe Mango to taste unique mango dishes and drinks.

ON April 29 to 30; 12 pm to 10 pm AT Airspace Seawoods Grend Central Mall, Navi Mumbai. LOG ON TO insider.in COST Rs 199 onwards





1Which Indian state is the largest producer of mangoes?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Punjab

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) West Bengal

2 How did the variety langda get its name?

a) Got it from its

longish shape

b) Got it from a place

called Langda

c) Got it from the langurs who enjoy it

d) Got it after a lame farmer, whose farmlands first grew it

3 In which century did the American colonies import mango for the first time?

a) 17th century

b) 18th century

c) 16th century

d) 19th century

4The famous aamras uses which variety of mangoes and where are they grown?

a) Himsagar; Malda and Nadia

b) Chausa; Bihar and Punjab

c) Hapus; Sindhudurg, Devgad and Ratnagiri

d) Neelum; Andhra Pradesh

Ushri Guruji 2/4

Sanjana Soneji 3/4

Natasha Almeida 2/4

ANSWERS

1. c) Uttar Pradesh

2. d) Got it after a lame farmer, whose farmlands first grew it

3. a) 17th century

4. c) Hapus; Sindhudurg, Devgad and Ratnagiri