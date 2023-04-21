We sample bowls of The Korean Station’s instant ramen noodles with secret sauces to find out if they’re worth the hype in the neighbourhood

Samyang Spice 3X and Samyang lime-flavoured ramen

Listen to this article This Korean Station in Malad is having Mumbaikers try out the hyped noodles x 00:00

If Korean dramas where characters down bowls of ramen don’t induce intense cravings for the flavourful spicy noodles, online videos of Korean convenience store food surely will. So, when we got a whiff of The Korean Station serving a twist on instant ramen at Malad West, we decided to test the waters.

The Korean Station — located at 5D, one of Malad’s own khau gullies, off Link Road at Chincholi Bunder — claims to be the first Korean noodle street stall serving ramen with its own secret sauce. They’re also looking at setting up shop in the middle of Mira Road’s bustling food scene, Borivali and Lokhandwala in the coming months. When we dropped by the nearly month-old space we noticed that they do take time to set up their eight burners while a crowd starts gathering. It would be wise to head there early and place your name and order on the list as soon as they open because it will be a while till you get your food.



Black- bean ramen and Carbonara

We received ours almost 40 minutes after ordering. Whether this was a teething issue or a reminder of the urban legend that Maggi cooks in two minutes, we’re not sure. The stall owner, Shashank Dehalikar, however, is proactive and quick. He’ll suggest flavours, promise service as quickly as possible and warn you about the spice levels of the food. Right next to the stall, Bubble Craft for bubble tea run by the same people is in the process of being set up.

To choose from, there’s a display of Korean instant noodle packets including Shin Ramyun, Nongshim, Koka and Nissin. You pick a packet; it’s clipped with your name and order, and set in line for the stove. The crowd was closing in and we needed to get our orders shouted across lest we were left behind. Following a crowd-favourite, we ordered Samyang Buldak 3X and black-bean ramen. And based on his suggestions, we opted for Samyang carbonara and lime flavours. Along with added veggies, the noodles are doused in a combination of secret sauces. You can customise the dish with cheese, butter and extra veggies, starting from R15 onwards. Each ramen bowl costs Rs 230 with an added Rs 20 for veggies.



A staffer cooks noodles at the kiosk that displays many ramen options

First up, was the black bean, which is exactly what you’d expect with an enhanced earthy flavour of the sauce with enough heat. The carbonara was too tangy with a strong tomato flavour. We missed the cheesiness of a carbonara that could have balanced the tomato. Without having tasted the instant noodles on their own, we can’t say if this was an added flavour or not.

To our pleasant surprise, the Samyang lime was well-balanced with masala and a hint of lime. The corn, carrots and chicken pieces were an added bonus. It’s also quite similar to top ramen with a dash of lemon juice. The most-awaited flavour, Samyang spice 3X did not disappoint. You will find the perfect spice hit that comes in waves on your palate as you continue the meal. It’s manageable for those with a high tolerance for heat, but the faint-hearted should stay away. One of the ingredients of these instant noodles packets is monosodium glutamate, so, kids, pregnant individuals and those with allergies should give it a miss.

The fare is served in environmentally-unfriendly thermocol trays or takeaway containers. And the stall gets our approval for overall cleanliness. Two bowls are filling enough, if you’re looking for a meal. But it is a tad heavy on the pocket considering you can purchase these packs online in bulk at cheaper rates and customise the noodles at home. This doesn’t mean that we won’t return for the black bean, the spice kick and to taste other flavours.

The Korean Station

At: 5D, Opposite Carter’s Blue, off Link Road, Malad West.

Time: 6.30 pm to 12.30 am

Log on to: @thekoreanstationbygraduate

Call: 7738596001

Cost: Rs 100 onwards

